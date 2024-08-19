Imran Khan to run for chancellor of Oxford University





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is running from prison for the post of chancellor of Oxford University, his close aide Zulfikar Bukhari has confirmed.

Mr Khan is being held in Rawalpindi's Adiala jail as he contests a series of legal challenges, mainly related to corruption charges, which his supporters denounce as politically motivated.

He was acquitted or released on bail in most of the most serious cases.

The prime minister was cleared of revealing state secrets for leaking a diplomatic cable at a political rally in 2022, and he and his wife were acquitted of illegal marriage charges in July.

The 72-year-old former star cricketer served as prime minister from 2018 to 2022 before being ousted by a no-confidence vote. He has claimed his ouster was orchestrated by Pakistan's powerful military at the behest of the United States. The military and the United States have denied the allegation.

Mr Khan and his Tehreek-e-Insaaf party were barred from participating in national elections in February, which were said to have been rigged. Party-affiliated candidates, forced to run independently, nevertheless won most seats in parliament, but not enough to form a government.

As per Imran Khan's instructions, his nomination form for the 2024 Oxford University Chancellor election has been submitted, Bukhari said on X. We look forward to everyone's support for a historic campaign.

The Chancellor is elected by members of an assembly that includes alumni of the university. A candidate must be nominated by two members of the assembly. The role of Chancellor, largely honorary, usually goes to individuals who have made significant contributions to public life, academia, and their field of specialization.

Mr Khan, an Oxford alumnus, was chancellor of the University of Bradford for eight years and led Pakistan to triumph in the 1992 Cricket World Cup.

Mr Khan is running alongside Elish Angiolini, a former Lord Attorney of Scotland and principal of St Hughs College, and Margaret Casely-Hayford, a former chair of Shakespeare's Globe, the Guardian reported. Nominations close on Sunday and voting is expected to take place on October 28.

Chris Patten, who has held the position for more than 20 years, announced his retirement in February.

Mr Patten has served as a cabinet minister, chairman of the Conservative Party, the last British governor of Hong Kong, a European commissioner and chairman of the BBC. He was also involved in the Northern Ireland peace process.

