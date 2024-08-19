Imran Khan seeks Oxford University chancellorship





Imran Khan, the former prime minister of Pakistan who is currently in prison, is in the running to become the next chancellor of Oxford University.

The Guardian reported that graduates and staff at the university will vote later this year to choose a successor to Chris Patten, the former Conservative minister who currently holds the largely ceremonial role.

Khan, 71, has officially submitted his candidacy for the election scheduled for October, according to Syed Zulfi Bukhari, one of his advisers.

The former international cricketer led Pakistan as prime minister from 2018 until 2022, when he was ousted in a military-backed vote of no confidence in parliament. Khan has been in jail for the past year on various charges.

The process for electing the chancellor of Oxford, which traditionally requires voters to be present in Oxford and dressed in academic attire, has been modernised, allowing nominations and voting to take place online. The change is expected to benefit Khan's candidacy.

Khan is known for serving as Chancellor of the University of Bradford for eight years and for his academic career in politics, philosophy and economics at Keble College, Oxford in the 1970s. He is also known for leading the Pakistani cricket team to victory in the 1992 World Cup.

The university has yet to confirm individual candidates, but a final list is expected to be published in early October. Other potential contenders include Elish Angiolini, a former Lord Attorney of Scotland and principal of St Hughs College, and Margaret Casely-Hayford, a former president of Shakespeare's Globe, both of whom could become Oxford's first female chancellor.

Supporters of former Labour cabinet minister Peter Mandelson and former Conservative leader William Hague have also expressed interest in the job.

Voting will take place online from 28 October, with participation limited to Oxford graduates and members of the university’s congregation, including academic staff. While the chancellor’s role is not executive, it carries significant responsibilities, including chairing the committee that appoints the vice-chancellor and overseeing fundraising and advocacy efforts.

Chris Patten, who has held the post since 2003, is the 159th person to hold the office of Chancellor of Oxford, a role that has been held by powerful political figures throughout history, including Robert Dudley, the first Earl of Leicester, and Oliver Cromwell.

