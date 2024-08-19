



President Joko Widodo also officially decides to appoint 7 officials in a group of 3 schools, 1 school and 3 civil servants. Thanks to Indonesian Joko Widodo. (nh: AFP/TTXVN) Theo in Jakarta, August 19, Indonesia Joko Widodo cc. The situation is expected to last less than a month. President Joko Widodo has appointed a group to coordinate the transfer of power to the designated person. In October, Joko Widodo will hand over leadership of the country to President Prabowo Subianto. On August 19, at Medeka Jakarta Water Palace, Prime Minister Joko Widodo also decided to officially appoint 7 positions divided into 3 groups (Law and Human Rights Committee, Energy and Space Committee, B truong ut); 1 market (Information and Media Market) with 3 relevant persons, including the Food and Drug Administration and the National Nutrition Department, is established. ng Bahlil Lahadalia, cu B trng utsl B trng mi ca B Nng lng, trong khi cu is Indonesia ti M Rosan Roeslani sl B trng mi ca B u t. The new chairman of the Law and Human Rights Committee, Supratman Andi Atgas. Angga Raka Prabowo also serves as a market for information and tradition. In addition, Prime Minister Joko Widodo also assigned Dadan Hindayana, a former farm worker and member of Prabowo's anti-war group, who was appointed by the National Immigration Agency to serve as Mr. Prabowo's population member, Hasan Nasbi, the governor's traditional officer. According to Secretary-General Joko Widodo's representative Ari Dwipayana, the new responsibility is to establish cultural norms to support the efficient solar production process. Previously, in the final report on economic development, President Joko Widodo praised the government's achievements in promoting economic development, developing and building economic infrastructure. President Joko Widodo has been in power for two consecutive terms after winning the presidency twice over Prabowo in 2014 and 2019 after the COVID-19 outbreak. Meanwhile, National Assembly Speaker Prabowo Subianto has nominated his son Joko Widodo to run for the post of president's president. Mr. Prabowo Subianto's voices have increased significantly in meetings with students of President Joko Widodo and his allies, as well as his commitment to implementing the economic policies of many people in the city./. According to VNA

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://baothanhhoa.vn/tong-thong-indonesia-joko-widodo-da-tien-hanh-cai-to-noi-cac-222516.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos