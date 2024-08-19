Abbas invites main Turkish opposition leader to Palestine





The leader of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), Zgr Zel, held a telephone conversation with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, the party announced on Sunday evening. Zgr Zel was unable to attend Abbas' historic speech to parliament last week after breaking his leg in an accident. Abbas invited him to Palestine during the call. “Zel stressed his party's support for the Palestinian cause, noting that he wrote letters to 119 world leaders for the recognition of the State of Palestine and drew attention to the massacres in Gaza. The establishment of a Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders and East Jerusalem as its capital is essential. We support the two-state solution,” Zel told Abbas, echoing President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's views. He thanked Abbas for his visit to Turkey and expressed support for the Palestinian president's decision to visit Gaza as he announced in his speech to parliament. For his part, Abbas told Zel that they appreciate the CHP's support for the Palestinian cause throughout its history and will never forget it. He acknowledged that Zel, as CHP chairman and vice-chairman of the Socialist International, has always put the Palestinian issue at the center of discussions. In his first remarks after Abbas’ speech last week, Zele told parliament that he fully supported the Palestinian people and that his relations with the Palestinians were based on the relationship established between the party’s third chairman and former prime minister Blent Ecevit and legendary Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat. “We preserve this position, we preserve the position of Deniz Gezmi and his friends,” he said, referring to a prominent student activist who was hanged in 1972 for robbing a bank and kidnapping American soldiers. Gezmi had trained in Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) camps in Jordan before his death. In February, Mr Zelensky had announced that he would visit Palestine soon, but he was forced to postpone his visit, citing the ongoing conflict. He had previously called on Mr Erdoan to visit Palestine with leaders of all political parties to demonstrate Turkey’s solidarity with the Palestinians. Ankara is a staunch supporter of the Palestinian cause, and Erdoan’s government has continued diplomatic and legal efforts to resolve the conflict, including through direct talks with Israeli and Palestinian leaders, as well as Hamas officials. Turkish public outrage has also been intense since the start of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on October 7, with mass protests across the country condemning Israel’s relentless attacks, calling for a permanent ceasefire and a boycott of Israeli goods by state agencies, municipalities, universities and even parliament. But Zelen’s party has downplayed the boycott calls and protests, accusing Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party (AKP) of using the Palestinian cause as “propaganda” for local elections in March.

Sabah's Daily Newsletter Stay up to date with what's happening in Türkiye, the region and the world.

SUBSCRIBE ME You can unsubscribe at any time. By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailysabah.com/politics/diplomacy/abbas-invites-turkish-main-opposition-leader-to-palestine The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos