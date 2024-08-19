Elite machinations pose major challenge to Golkar's future

THE resigned in shock The August 12, 2024 election of Golkar chairman Airlangga Hartanto is a test case for the grand old party as it scrambles to elect a new leader amid rumors that potential takeover by President Joko Jokowi Widodo.

Golkar, currently Indonesia's second-largest party, will hold an emergency national meeting (Munaslub) in Jakarta on August 21, 2024 to elect Airlanggas' successor. Speculation is rife, however The party will likely elect Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia as its presidentwith Jokowi as Chief PatronAlthough both Golkar and Jokowi have denied the accusations, many still believe the party is facing strong external pressure and could be on the verge of capture.

The first sign of this was the surprise departure of Airlangga.

Why did Airlangga resign?

There was no logical reason for Airlangga to leave his post.

Under his leadership, Golkar's electoral performance improved significantly, with a 3% increase in vote share from 12.31% in 2019 to 15.29% in 2024. In addition, Golkar's number of seats in the House of Representatives (the DPR) increased from 85 to 102, while the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) lost 18 seats, from 128 to 110. As a result, Golkar retained and strengthened its position as the second largest party and the largest party in the ruling coalition: Koalisi Indonesia Maju (KIM). The party also performed well in regional legislative elections, surpassing the PDI-P as the largest party in the regions. It won 13 of 38 provinces, while the PDI Perjuangan won only 12 and Gerindra only 5.

Given Golkar’s remarkable performance, Airlangga’s resignation is, at first glance, puzzling. It makes no sense for him to step down as the party leadership seeks candidates for simultaneous regional elections scheduled for November, and as President-elect Prabowo Subianto (who was appointed by Golkar) selects his cabinet for his inauguration in October.

Moreover, Airlangga did not appear to be threatened by any internal challenge either, and he had garnered the support of all the party's local branches. Golkar's national congress was originally scheduled for December 2024, and the party appeared stable enough to keep him in power until then.

Questions have therefore been raised about the real reasons for Airlangga's resignation: were there internal or external pressures for him to resign? Was he forced to resign? According to media reports, Airlangga, who currently serves as coordinating minister for the economy, was forced to resign after being summoned by the attorney general's office as a witness in a corruption case centered on the export of crude palm oil (CPO).This speculation gained momentum after Golkar leader Nusron Wahid confirmed that Bahlil Lahadalia, known to be close to Jokowi, now appears to be the only contender in the Golkar leadership race.

Why Golkar is important

Despite being Suharto's electoral vehicle and a key element of his New Order system, Golkar survived the 1998 elections. Reform movement thanks to its robust party infrastructure, decision-making autonomyAnd a strong organizational cultureThis allowed Golkar to develop a thriving internal competition that was a key factor in its strong performance in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

I consider Golkar's competitiveness indices to be superior to those of other parties, as evidenced by the ever-shrinking gap between Golkar and the PDI-P in terms of electoral votes in the 2024 legislative elections. This is also demonstrated by the fact that it maintains healthy partisan politics, with competing factions within the party fighting for the support of members in order to be elected to leadership positions or nominated as legislative candidates.

Having healthy internal competition has also helped Golkar adapt to external challenges, such as changes in the electoral system or tougher electoral competition. Intra-oligarchic competition is another feature that characterizes the party’s resilience in post-authoritarian Indonesia. In the early years of reform, Akbar Tandjung defeated four-star general Edhi Sudjarat, who was backed by the Indonesian military. Akbar was then defeated by Vice President Jusuf Kalla in 2004. In 2009, coal mining oligarch Aburizal Bakrie won against media tycoon Surya Paloh.

This strong internal competition distinguishes Golkar from other major Indonesian political parties such as the PDI-P, the Gerindra Party and the Democratic Party, which rely on strong personalities who dominate and control them, namely Megawati Soekarnoputri, Prabowo Subianto and Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono. In Golkar, on the other hand, popular forces have long played an important role in the leadership contest. This is why it is important that the party's internal politics remain relatively competitive.

The end of Golkar as we know it?

Before Airlangga's resignation, Golkar stalwart Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan expressed concerns over possible interference, calling on all party members to resist any external pressure and intimidation to hold the Munaslub before December 2024.. But his pleas were not enough to stop Munaslab from moving forward. The outcome of the August 21 meeting will therefore be a matter of life and death for Golkar. It can maintain its independence and maintain its internal competition, but if it is indeed taken over by the president or his close associates, it could mean the end of the party as we knew it during the Reform period.

The degree of competition will be measured by the number of candidates running for party leader and the election procedures. Will local branches have a say in the process? Or will there be a consensus of elites without any direct voting mechanism? Will the Munaslub revise the criteria for selecting the president to pave the way for the election of a hand-picked candidate?

The Munaslub will show whether or not the party is subject to external constraints. If so, the party could lose its fundamental identity as an internally competitive party, as its decisions could be dictated by the party's oligarchs and by external powers.

If the party decides to elect Bahlil as the new president and Jokowi as its top boss, it could put an end to the formation of Golkar as a modern party, with decision-making processes capable of absorbing, even to a limited extent, the aspirations of the grassroots. This means that the results of the Munaslub could decide not only the fate of the party for the coming years, but also the quality of Indonesian democracy.