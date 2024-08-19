Donald Trump's Beverly Hills rally features surprise appearances from Kanye West and Bianca Censori





Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, made an unexpected appearance at a Donald Trump rally in Beverly Hills, California, on Saturday.

The couple's arrival in West's Tesla Cybertruck caught the attention of rally-goers, sparking a wave of excitement among Trump supporters.

Fans react to Kanye West's arrival

A TikTok video shared by a Trump supporter who attended the rally shows the moment fans waving “Make America Great Again” flags gathered around West’s vehicle. Many were shocked to see the “Gold Digger” rapper and his wife inside.

“Oh, it’s Kanye! What the hell?” one fan exclaimed.

In the video, West appears to address the crowd, but his words are drowned out by the cheers and screams of fans. Meanwhile, Censori, 29, appears visibly uncomfortable, sitting in the passenger seat and looking away from the crowd. After a brief interaction, West quickly walks away, to the cheers of fans.

“We love you, Kanye!” we heard.

Kanye West's Past Support for Donald Trump

Although Kanye West, 47, has remained tight-lipped about the upcoming presidential election between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, 78, his past support for Trump is well-documented. In 2016, Kanye West told the audience at his concert in San Jose, California, that if he had voted, he would have cast his vote for Trump.

Over the years, West has also worn the iconic red “Make America Great Again” hat and visited Trump at the White House to discuss issues like prison reform. However, their relationship hit a rough patch in 2022 when Trump criticized West for inviting far-right activist Nick Fuentes to a dinner at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. Trump vented his frustration on Truth Social.

“So I'm helping a man in great difficulty, who happens to be black, Ye, who has been decimated in his business and virtually everything else,” Trump added.

