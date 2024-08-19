Applauding NHS during Covid-19 pandemic was 'dangerous', says ombudsman





The national campaign aimed at Applause for caregivers During the Covid period, the policy was dangerous because it made the NHS appear like a national religion, the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman has said. Rebecca Hilsenraths' office investigates complaints against government departments, public organisations and NHS England. She has just given evidence as part of a review of the health system launched by the new government. Labour seeks NHS reform after Health Secretary Wes Streeting said it was broken. She told the Sunday Telegraph: I have heard that applauding the NHS during the pandemic is a pretty dangerous thing to do, because no organisation can be a national religion and no organisation should be immune from constructive criticism. I don't think it's helpful for an organization to be treated like a religion. Inspired by the Netherlands, Spain and ItalyLet's first applaud the caregivers came in the UK in March 2020, shortly after the start of the first lockdown. Across the country, households including those of the royal family and 10 Downing Street have stood on their doorsteps or leaned out of their windows to show their gratitude to health workers struggling to maintain order as Covid cases surge. Hilsenrath told Sky News She joined in the applause for our carers at the time, but has since heard from an NHS worker that such deification is absolutely not helpful. She said she understood why people had done so, telling the newspaper: “Of course people were extremely grateful for the extraordinary efforts that NHS workers have made during this time, including at great personal risk to their own safety.” However, the campaign quickly drew public anger for being an empty gesture at a time when the NHS was seriously struggling with staff shortages and was constantly exposed to Covid. Hilsenrath said: I also know that the national mood has changed since then, and I think it is incredibly difficult as an NHS worker to constantly read about the failings of your service and how you are letting people down. The number of complaints against the NHS in England has been rising steadily over the past decade. Between 2023 and 2024, 27,479 cases were reported, a sharp increase from 2013/2014 when there were 17,964, although there was a decline at the height of the Covid pandemic. She said rapidly changing public opinion was putting NHS workers at risk. Hilsenrath, who previously headed the Equality and Human Rights Commission, said this reflected a change in attitudes towards the NHS and a much lower level of satisfaction with services. She also told the Telegraph that she did not think Streeting's description of the NHS as broken was particularly helpful, adding: “We need to have an honest conversation about what is really happening and how it needs to improve.”

