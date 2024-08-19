Trump has turned the page





By the time Donald Trump announced his campaign for the 2024 presidency, the idea of ​​a new Trump had become a running gag, taken seriously only by the most credulous journalists and the most hopelessly optimistic Republican elected officials.

Then something funny happened: Trump seemed to pull off a revival. Yes, Trump was still the same candidate—he’d always been undisciplined, authoritarian, and temperamental—but for the first time, he had surrounded himself with a professional, polished campaign team. The brains of Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita would never be able to control Trump, but they had figured out how to manage everything else about the campaign. The candidate wasn’t in public as much, to his advantage, and the campaign didn’t try to make everything about him, focusing instead on everything voters didn’t like about President Joe Biden, who was running for reelection.

And it worked. By June, Trump appeared to have taken control of the presidential race and was on his way back to the White House. Wiles and LaCivita took a tour of the track in conversation with my colleague Tim Alberta.

Then came one of the strangest sequences of events in modern American political history: Biden’s utter failure at the debate stage, a failed assassination attempt on Trump, the selection of J.D. Vance as Trump’s running mate, and Biden’s swift replacement as the Democratic leader by Kamala Harris. Harris began to lead some national polls.

In response, Trump is turning the page. Exasperated by Harris’s positive reception and the fact that her campaign is drawing large rallies, he is again trying to make it all about him. He is returning to the long campaign press conferences he held in 2016, including two last week. He is planning to revive large outdoor rallies, despite the fear of assassination. It’s starting to look a lot like 2016 again.

Even the people are the same: Past campaign aides are making a comeback. Yesterday, Trump announced that Corey Lewandowski would be joining the campaign as a senior adviser. Lewandowski managed Trump’s 2016 campaign before being fired during that year’s Republican primary. In 2021, he was fired as the head of a pro-Trump super PAC after allegations surfaced that he made sexual advances toward a donor’s wife. He will no longer be associated with Trump World, Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich said at the time. In a fun twist, Budowich, a Trump 2020 veteran, has also just joined the 2024 campaign, alongside 2020 press secretary Tim Murtaugh.

Roger Stone, a political operative with the survival skills and personal appeal of a cockroach, has also somehow maintained ties to the Trump campaign. Stone recently told the Washington Post that his email account was compromised, allowing a hack into the campaign. Stone was convicted of multiple crimes stemming from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, but Trump pardoned him, and he subsequently became a key player in the attempts to steal the 2020 election.

Trump had previously tried to bring back Paul Manafort, Stones' former business partner who replaced Lewandowski in 2016, but public criticism apparently scuppered the plan. Manafort was fired later in the 2016 campaign. He, too, was convicted of multiple crimes during the Trump administration, but Trump also pardoned him in recognition of his loyalty.

These men are part of Trump’s team, which encourages him to follow his instincts. In the meantime, rumors have begun to circulate that Wiles and LaCivita are in the hot seat. These rumors are probably best understood less as an imminent threat to the duo—Trump is generally slow to fire anyone and prefers to simply work with them—than as a sign of his displeasure with their strategy.

It’s understandable why Trump would want to go back to what he thinks worked in 2016, but he faces two major challenges. First, he simply can’t replicate what he did then. The stuff is no longer relevant; remembering why those events were so compelling back then can be difficult. He’s also eight years older, and sometimes it’s very obvious. His press conference yesterday began with a tedious one-page recitation of economic statistics. Trump showed some energy only when he ranted at Harris. “I think I’m entitled to personal attacks,” he said. “I don’t have a lot of respect for her. I don’t have a lot of respect for her intelligence.”

Second, most people don’t like him, and they never have. Trump’s success in 2016 was not so much because of his campaign as because many voters also disliked Hillary Clinton. (Even so, more of them voted for her than for him.) In 2020, facing a popular Biden, Trump lost. He was leading in the polls in 2024 largely because Biden was no longer popular, but now that he has been replaced by the more appealing Harris, Trump faces the problem of America’s enduring anti-MAGA majority. All we have to do is define our opponent as a communist or a socialist or someone who is going to destroy the country, he said yesterday. Easy to say, not so easy to do. Trump can’t even seem to come up with a decent nickname for Harris.

This is a reset of sorts, but not the kinder, gentler Trump that Republicans promised after the assassination attempt. This is the new Trump, identical to the old Trump.

