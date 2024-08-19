Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | President Jokowi Invites Heads of State Institutions to Inspect Infrastructure in the Archipelago





Towards the culminating moment of the commemoration of 79th On the occasion of the anniversary of the Independence Day of the Republic of Indonesia, President Joko Jokowi Widodo on Saturday (17/08) invited leaders of state institutions to visit a number of important infrastructures in the new capital of Nusantara. The tour began with the National Axis, an area that serves as a symbolic center for the diversity and unity of the Indonesian nation. President Jokowi and his entourage then continued their tour of Garuda Palace by golf cart. The recently completed Garuda Palace features a blend of modern architecture and traditional nuances, reflecting a strong national identity. The group then headed to the President's Hall before continuing to the Cabinet Meeting Room, where President Jokowi gave a brief explanation regarding the importance of this facility for the continuity of government in the future. Then the group was taken to the viewing area, a platform at Garuda Palace that offers spectacular views of the entire Nusantara region where leaders of state institutions had the opportunity to take photos together and capture this historic moment. The journey continued up the escalator to the State Palace, where the group again captured the moment together on the steps of the State Palace, one of Nusantara's new icons. In a short interview after the visit, Deputy Chairperson of the Judicial Commission, Siti Nurdjanah, expressed her admiration for the development that has been achieved, while recounting her visit to the pond several months ago and was surprised to see the rapid development. “This morning, as soon as I woke up, I was already about to tour the country with the president and I think the development here is spectacular, excellent. So, congratulations on the success of the Indonesian nation, of course,” Siti said. Former Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Hatta Rajasa expressed his gratitude to the President for his invitation to visit the State Palace and Garuda Palace in person. Hatta also stressed that the construction of Nusantara is a symbol of the progress of civilization, the fair distribution of development and the unification of the nation. “We certainly hope that these palaces and the capital of Eastern Indonesia will not only show equality but also unify our nation,” Hatta said, while expressing optimism that although it will take more time to fully complete the construction, the existing progress shows that Nusantara will become a good and beautiful capital. “I am optimistic that it will happen, although of course it will take more than one to two years, but if you look at the existing progress, I think it will be our good and beautiful capital,” Hatta said.BPMI of the Presidential Secretariat/DNS) (TM/EP)

