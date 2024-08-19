Trump Has Problems | The New Yorker





On August 7, as thousands gathered at a Michigan airfield to see Vice President Kamala Harris and her newly announced running mate, Governor Tim Walz, Donald Trump signed documents informing the federal government that he would sue the Justice Department for $100 million. Trump wants the money because, he claims, an FBI raid on his Florida home, Mar-a-Lago, in 2022 was highly offensive and part of a malicious political scheme by Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray. This claim makes little sense. The FBI had a warrant to search for classified White House documents (and found a lot of them), and while the resulting case was dismissed by Judge Aileen Cannon, her reasons had to do with the appointment of special counsel Jack Smith, which came months after the raid. It took a few days for the hundred million dollar deal to become known. Perhaps Trump was too busy spreading the lie that a photo of Harris’ rally at the airfield had been faked by AI. He didn’t believe her crowd could be that big.

Amid the spectacle of Trump’s campaign—the claim that President Joe Biden was overthrown in a coup, a running mate, J.D. Vance, who denigrated childless women, Trump’s complaint that a Time magazine cover illustration of Harris was unfair because it made her look like his wife, Melania Trump—it can be hard to focus on his personal legal troubles. But Trump hasn’t forgotten them, and neither have his lawyers or the prosecutors pursuing him. After a summer lull, Trump is facing several court showdowns, just in time for the campaign’s frantic final stretch.

As the $100 million lawsuit shows, none of the four criminal cases against Trump are closed yet, though one was dismissed (Florida) and another resulted in a conviction (New York, on thirty-four counts of falsifying business records). A Georgia case alleging a conspiracy to steal the state’s 2020 electoral votes has stalled but may be moving forward: Trump’s co-defendant and former chief of staff Mark Meadows has asked the Supreme Court to move the case to federal court. Another lawsuit filed by Smith, in Washington, D.C., also related to Trump’s alleged attempt to overturn the 2020 election, was rocked by the Supreme Court’s sweeping decision in July that former presidents enjoy broad immunity for official acts. Judge Tanya Chutkan set a hearing for Sept. 5 to determine whether any portion of the indictment can survive and test the limits of the court's decision. Smith's office also has until next week to file a brief appealing Cannon's dismissal; that issue, too, could end up before the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, Trump has yet to be sentenced in the New York case, and he faces up to 20 years in prison. Sentencing was delayed when Judge Juan Merchan, who presided over the trial, agreed to consider Trump’s argument that the verdict should be overturned because of the immunity ruling. (His lawyers say that some evidence should never have been presented under that ruling.) Merchan plans to rule on that motion on September 16, six days after the first Trump-Harris debate, and then sentence Trump on September 18. At that point, Trump’s lawyers complained in a letter last week, asking to delay sentencing until after the election, when early voting will have begun. Given the stakes, the level of scrutiny, the novelty of the charges, and the setbacks the other cases have suffered in higher courts, Merchan and Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan district attorney, would be wise to tread carefully. Any prison sentence would most likely be suspended pending appeal, but it would still have an explosive effect on an already destabilizing campaign.

Last week, after Merchan refused to recuse herself or completely lift a publication ban that prevents Trump from attacking court employees and their relatives, Trump posted, “This is real fascism.” He has also, in the weeks since Biden withdrew from the race, described Harris as a communist, crazy, fake, not intelligent and, unforgettably, as someone who recently became black. For good measure, last week, at a press conference at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, he said of Walz, “He wants tampons in the boys’ room.” The reference was to a Minnesota law Walz signed that simply requires schools to make feminine hygiene products available to menstruating students in grades four through 12. (Trump spoke at a display of bacon, honey oatmeal and other groceries, meant to express concern about food prices.) Trump has said Harris is unfit to be president because he finds her laugh strange, that if she were elected the stock market would crash, and that he nearly died flying in an out-of-control helicopter with Willie Brown, the former mayor of San Francisco, who dated Harris and told me terrible things about her. Brown says that never happened.

It’s tempting to lump all the smears together: Trump, in shock, lashes out at him. She was so despised just a few weeks ago, and now it’s like, Kah-mala, Kah-mala, he said at a rally last Wednesday in North Carolina. (It was one of the few times Trump pronounced her name correctly.) What he meant, it seems, is that he was so far ahead in the polls just a month ago, and now he’s in a fight and behind or tied in the polls in several key states. In that fight, one of the roles of the criminal cases is to give him and his supporters a sense of animated grievance. Last week, after an awkward interlude in a live conversation between Trump and Elon Musk, in which Trump wondered why people talked so much about global warming but never about nuclear warming (it had something to do with World War III), Musk tried to compose himself by asking about the legal war being waged against him. Trump replied, “It’s a terrible thing,” and he ran off, with stories of rigged trials and banana republics.

Trump’s legal battles are not just a campaign issue; they are existential, not just for him, but for the country and the rule of law. He is probably well aware that, if reelected, he can get the federal charges against him dismissed. The image of Harris the prosecutor taking on Trump the criminal is compelling, but the danger that comes with it is his talent for presenting himself as a martyr. In Bedminster, he said, “They tell me I should be nice? They want to put me in jail! The White House is the nicest place.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2024/08/26/trumps-got-troubles The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos