2

By John ManningInternational banker

IIn terms of seats won, Labour won a landslide victory in the UK general election on 4 July. Under Keir Starmer, the moderate centrism that allowed the party to distance itself from the Conservatives proved extremely effective in securing Labour’s largest majority in 27 years. But the hardest part for Starmer’s regime begins now, particularly when it comes to reviving economic growth and lifting the country out of a crippling cost-of-living crisis that has generated levels of poverty not seen for generations.

Labour’s victory marks a sharp turnaround from the 2019 election results, which saw a weary nation remain committed to getting Brexit done, keeping faith with the then Conservative government led by Boris Johnson. Of the 650 seats up for grabs nationwide, Labour won 411, compared to just 121 for the outgoing Conservative government of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. In terms of seat share, that’s almost comparable to Tony Blair’s Labour victory in 1997.

But in terms of overall vote share, Starmer’s victory is not to be applauded, with recent Labour victories under Blair in 1997, 2001 and 2005, as well as Jeremy Corbyn’s performance in 2017, all achieving higher overall vote shares, which in turn spoke to the surge in votes for other parties and independent candidates, notably Corbyn, who, after being shut out by Labour, eventually won his Islington North seat as an independent and is sure to be a fierce opposition voice in the UK Parliament. It also suggests that Starmer still has a lot of work to do to convince the electorate that his party is capable of putting the UK back on a path to growth, stability and prosperity.

Nevertheless, with such a commanding majority, the Labour government now has the power to exert considerable influence over the implementation of economic change after 14 years of austerity under the previous government. “We are getting to work,” Starmer said. “There is no time to lose, the work of change begins now.” But when it comes to the economy, what exactly is this work of change?

As part of the State Opening of Parliament, the first Royal Speech of the new Starmer administration, delivered by King Charles III on July 17 but drafted by the government, contained 40 bills designed to provide relief to Britain and grow the economy. Stability will be the cornerstone of my government’s economic policy, and every decision will be consistent with its fiscal rules, the reigning monarch said, adding that the government will introduce legislation to ensure that all major changes to tax and spending are subject to independent assessment by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR). Delivering economic growth will be a core mission, the speech added. My government will seek to build a new partnership with business and workers and will help the country overcome recent challenges related to the cost of living by prioritizing wealth creation for all communities.

And it may be on the success of this partnership with the private sector that the sword of Damocles will fall when it comes to the success of the government's economic policies. Labor has already insisted that its economic strategy is fully costed and includes a $7.3 billion national fund to attract private sector funding to undertake major infrastructure projects and invest in green energy initiatives across the country.

Meanwhile, Great British Energy (GB Energy), a state-owned energy company, will focus on producing clean, low-carbon energy and decarbonising the UK’s electricity grid by 2030. This is another flagship measure of the new government, which will cost £7.9bn over the current parliamentary term and will be funded in part by a windfall tax on oil and gas companies. While some have feared it will simply operate as a private investment vehicle, the recent confirmation that GB Energy will operate as an energy company will be welcome news for those advocating for a greener, more sustainable economy.

From a market perspective, the new government has been widely welcomed by the City of London. The UK is really seen as not just a safe haven, but the safest of safe havens, particularly in Europe, Nuwan Goonetilleke, head of shareholder assets at Phoenix Group, which manages more than €280 billion in investments, told The Times. The Guardian Just before Labour’s election victory. Given previous market swings, whether it was Liz Truss’s or Jeremy Corbyn’s left-wing Labour policies in 2019, we don’t really see such wild swings now. This shows how far the UK has come since Brexit, while huge unknowns were priced into the UK. With a Labour majority, the country continues to bet on that promise of economic stability, growth and wealth creation.

But it is the alarming levels of inequality and poverty in the UK, exacerbated by a brutal crisis in the cost of livingthat many want to see become a priority for the new administration. As the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said in April, the UK’s cost of living crisis in 2022-23 has triggered the biggest increase in 30 years in the number of British citizens falling into absolute poverty (defined as living in a household with an income below 60% of the median household income in 2010-11, adjusted for inflation).

“The economic system is broken, Britain is not working: rampant inequality, crumbling public services, poor jobs and low wages. We are producing nothing and we have sold off the family silver,” Sharon Graham of Unite the Union, the largest trade union in Britain and Ireland, recently acknowledged. “When 50 families in this country have more wealth than 30 million of their fellow citizens, something is seriously wrong. We are at a turning point. We need change now. Not talk about responsible spending or fiscal rules. None of this speaks to working people or their communities. It solves no problems. It just plays into the hands of those who seek division.”

Perhaps one of the most worrying findings from the DWP is the soaring rise in child poverty: 25% of children were living below the poverty line in 2022-23, significantly higher than the 23.8% recorded a year earlier and the biggest annual rise since records began in 1994-95. Moreover, child poverty is set to rise faster than poverty levels for working-age adults and pensioners. The Labour Party has a huge task ahead of it to reverse 14 years of Tory decline and will have to make tough decisions about what to prioritise, according to Kim Johnson, Labour MP for Liverpool Riverside. But I would like to see the removal of the two-child benefit cap be a priority for the new government, as it is the most cost-effective and efficient way to immediately reduce child poverty in communities like mine across the country.

Introduced by the Conservative government in 2017, the two-child child benefit cap limits child tax credits and universal credits in UK households to the first two children. It effectively prevents families from claiming credits for a third child, except in special circumstances. It is widely considered to be one of, if not the biggest, contributor to child poverty in the country, affecting around 1.6 million children, as parents are unable to claim around $3,200 a year for each additional child.

But with the King’s Speech failing to contain any specific measures to tackle child poverty, many MPs, even within Starmer’s party, have expressed anger at the apparent lack of interest. The government announced shortly after the speech that it was launching a taskforce to tackle child poverty in the UK. But in a bizarre move less than a week later, Starmer decided to suspend seven MPs from his own party for supporting an amendment to remove the two-child benefit limit, including the former shadow chancellor John McDonnell. “I don’t like voting for other parties’ amendments, but I’m following Keir Starmer’s example: as he said, put country before party,” McDonnell said ahead of the vote, which was brought to the assembly by the Scottish National Party.

Starmer has since been reminded that the two-child child benefit cap has contributed to a significant increase in regional poverty, leaving almost half of children in some towns and cities living below the poverty line, including Birmingham, Tower Hamlets in London, Manchester, Sandwell, Stoke-on-Trent, Oldham, Wolverhampton and Walsall. Research by the Resolution Foundation has shown a very strong relationship between local levels of child poverty and the proportion of families affected by the measure and has suggested that the cap has compounded failures to address growing regional inequality over the past three decades. The Prime Minister is therefore facing considerable pressure from many quarters to abandon the policy.

Most worryingly, regional economic differences are deeply entrenched: by many measures, the places that were doing worst in the late 1990s have generally continued to do so, said Charlie McCurdy, an economist at the Resolution Foundation. The GuardianThe new government may have abandoned the talk of levelling up, but its growth agenda cannot be achieved without unlocking the potential of the UK's second cities and raising living standards in all parts of the country.