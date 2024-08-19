CBS News Poll: Gender gap, enthusiasm and economy create tight race between Harris and Trump ahead of Democratic convention





When Kamala Harris became the Democratic presidential nominee, the party saw a surge in voter enthusiasm. That put the party in a tied race with Donald Trump and the Republicans, and it continues to motivate Democrats to vote today.

She and Trump are tied in the key states that will decide the Electoral College, and now Harris has a 3-point advantage nationally.

The late shift in the campaign also opened up a historic dynamic, a race within a race to define both Harris and the key issues.

Trump, for his part, retains much of his strengths: He leads among those who say the economy is a major factor, and he leads among voters who say their financial situation is not as good.

Yet voters tell us that these are much bigger issues — abortion, the state of democracy, the line between the two — and that the campaign is marked by a stark gender divide and very different views about which candidate would help them.

As the convention approaches, many voters are still learning about Harris, a crucial test for the party this week. A third of them say they don’t yet know what she stands for. Most voters think her views are similar — but not quite the same — as Joe Biden’s. And she is seen as somewhat — but not entirely — connected to Mr. Biden’s economy.

Democrats have continued to close the gap with Republicans in expressing their intention to vote; today, they are virtually tied with Republicans in declaring it.

Behind gender inequality in elections

The gender gap has widened further and is now approaching 2020 levels. But this is not just an electoral rupture. It underlies very different priorities and perceptions.

First, women are more likely than men to view Harris as someone who “fights hard for people like you.” And women are more likely than Trump to view Harris as someone who fights for people like them.

Second, views on gender equality efforts are linked to voting.

People who think that efforts to promote gender equality in the United States have gone too far are voting overwhelmingly for Trump. This is especially true for men who think this way.

Those who believe that efforts to promote equality do not go far enough or are not sufficient are for Harris.

Third, women are helping Harris economically more than they helped Mr. Biden.

Although she still trails Trump on this issue, Harris is doing 8 points better than Mr. Biden in June among women who say the economy is a major factor for them. She is now tied with Trump in that group. She is also 7 points better than Mr. Biden in June among women who say inflation is a major factor.

Abortion: a déjà vu from 2022?

For rank-and-file Democrats, abortion and the state of democracy are more important than the economy as determining factors in their vote.

Pro-abortion voters may even think more highly of Harris than they do of Biden, at least in terms of votes. She gets a higher share of the vote than he does among women who want abortion legalized.

And 71% of voters think Harris will try to pass a national law protecting abortion.

Three-quarters of voters want mifepristone to be available. Nine in 10 think Harris would make it available or keep it available, while seven in 10 think Trump will try to restrict access.

But Democrats are much more likely than independents or Republicans to view abortion as a major factor.

Overall, fewer voters say abortion is a “major factor” in their vote than the economy.

A key indicator to watch in this campaign, then, is whether this view extends beyond the party ranks.

The Race to Define Harris (and How Much Distance From Biden Does She Need?)

People know Trump, whether they agree with him or not. Nearly nine in ten voters say they know what he stands for.

But that's a little less the case for Harris, since she's only just been appointed. About a third of those surveyed say they don't yet know what she stands for.

It adds another key element to watch at the convention as Democrats try to define their message before the Trump campaign does.

People who think his political views are exactly the same as Mr. Biden's, who are mostly Republicans, vote for Trump.

But Harris fares better with voters who think her views are largely, but not entirely, the same as Mr. Biden’s. That’s true for Democrats, of course, but also for independents.

How much is it related to Biden's economy?

The economy has long been seen as bad, but Harris' role as vice president is only partly related to that.

Most voters across party lines believe Harris's decisions as vice president have had at least some impact on the U.S. economy, but few say they have had “much” impact.

At the same time, Trump leads estimates of his ability to lower food and grocery prices. That figure was measured largely before Harris laid out her inflation-fighting plans in her speech Friday. But that sentiment appears to be driven more by general confidence than by any specific policy.

When we survey voters who think Trump's victory means lower food prices for them and ask them why, most say it's primarily because of a “general trust” they have in Trump rather than any specific policies they've heard him propose.

Whether Trump can maintain or widen that gap, or Harris can begin to close it, could be another key element to watch at the convention and in the weeks ahead.

How is it linked to the border?

Voters overwhelmingly believe Trump has policies that would reduce border crossings.

Trump also leads among those who consider the border a major factor in their vote. In fact, it’s the biggest lead he has among any group of people, larger even than inflation. (That’s partly because Republicans overwhelmingly consider it a factor.)

Harris is somewhat, but not entirely, tied to U.S. border policy: A third of voters believe her decisions as vice president have “a lot” to do with the current situation. While that number is largely driven by Republicans, it is higher than the number of voters who tie her decisions as vice president to the economy.

But attempts to cross the border are reportedly down, and the percentage of voters calling the border a crisis, while still high, is down slightly from the spring.

Still, much of this contest is already over. Very few voters say they are open to considering another candidate – further evidence that turnout will likely decide what happens next.

So for Democrats, the convention will be partly about maintaining that enthusiasm among their base.

Updated state-level estimates from CBS News' statistical model show tight races in all seven battlegrounds — all well within the margin of error, with Harris and Trump both in a position to win if the election were held today.

Here's how the stakes stack up when it comes to vote choice. Voters can identify several elements as factors influencing their decision.

And all of this brings us to the Democratic convention as a guide to what to watch, as they — and the Republicans who oppose them — vie in the competition to define what 2024 will ultimately be.

This CBS News/YouGov survey was conducted among a nationally representative sample of 3,258 registered voters surveyed between August 14 and 16, 2024. The sample was weighted by gender, age, race, and education level based on the American Community Survey and the U.S. Census Current Population Survey, as well as past voting records. Respondents were selected to be representative of registered voters nationally. The margin of error for registered voters is ±2.1 percentage points.

The battlefields are AZ, GA, MI, NC, NV, PA and WI.

More

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/new-poll-kamala-harris-policies-trump-democratic-convention-2024/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos