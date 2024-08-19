Donald Trump Falsely Claims to Support Taylor Swift in Presidential Race





Taylor Swift is supporting Donald Trump's latest bid for the White House, at least according to the former president.

Openly obsessed with the superstar artist, Trump took to his Truth Social on Sunday to claim Swift's support.

In response to Swift's unexpected endorsement, Trump said, “I accept.” Trump may like the idea of ​​Swift's support, but, as with so many things with the candidate falling in the polls, the Tortured Poets Department singer's long-awaited endorsement is pure fiction.

While the photo posted by the former Celebrity Apprentice host of a teenage girl wearing an apparently homemade “Swifties for Trump” T-shirt is real, a report claiming that Swift fans are turning to Trump after terrorist threats led to the cancellation of the singer’s concerts in Vienna, Austria, in early August is not. In fact, the computer-generated imagery on conservative news outlet Amuse’s original feed openly calls the post “satire.”

SHOCK: After Taylor Swift's concert was canceled and she was targeted by ISIS, Swifties decided they wanted a strong leader in the White House. The Swifties For Trump movement is real! pic.twitter.com/CEJ2mc3SYW

— @amuse (@amuse) August 17, 2024

Additionally, a depiction of Swift dressed as Uncle Sam and telling Americans to vote for the GOP candidate is just AI and pure disinformation:

In a statement to Deadline about Trump's posts, the former president's campaign spokesman Stephen Cheung said, “Swifties for Trump is a massive movement that is growing every day.” Swift, who is in the final leg of the European leg of her Eras Tour, has not commented on Trump's posts. The singer continues her appearance at Wembley Stadium in London tonight and on August 20.

Swift, who was baking cookies, was a supporter of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the final weeks of the 2020 election, which was marred by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This time around, Swift hasn’t thrown her support behind the president, who ended his reelection campaign on July 21, or the vice president’s burgeoning campaign. Still, as Swifties’ fanbase for Kamala sees their numbers soar and Swift-inspired friendship bracelets are created for the Democratic convention in Chicago this week, hopes spring eternal that the billionaire artist will soon put her guitar-playing finger back on the political scale for Democrats — especially since the vice president’s numbers narrowly edge Trump in what has been a dramatic but still very close race.

With that in mind, there have been plenty of speculation and rumors that Swift would take advantage of a break in her tour to hop on a plane to perform or simply appear at the final night of the DNC on August 22. However, like the image of a backup singer from one of Swift's recent concerts in Warsaw, Poland, which appeared to show a swaying silhouette of Harris, a visit to the Windy City for the DNC by the singer is likely more fantasy than reality.

As Trump’s desire to endorse Swift and the Swifties resurfaced this weekend, the scope of misinformation swirling around the 2024 election is growing. Just as Trump posted a fake endorsement of Swift this past weekend, he also posted an AI-generated image of Vice President Harris giving a speech with the hammer-and-sickle communist flag hanging in a Chicago arena and an audience of Maoists standing at attention in front of her.

In this fiction about Harris’s ideological leanings, Trump was joined by the New York Post, owned by Rupert Murdoch. After the vice president gave a speech last week in which she outlined her economic proposals, including price-gouging controls in supermarkets and incentives for more affordable housing, the tabloid lambasted her with a front-page headline reading “KAMUNISM.” The accompanying image showed the vice president at a lectern with a hammer and sickle emblem on it in place of her seal of office.

Harris will deliver a real speech with the real emblem of her office on August 22, the final night of the DNC. Democrats’ return to Chicago, expected to endure counterprogramming attempts by Trump and his running mate, Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH), begins today with a keynote address by President Biden and an expected tribute, full of tears and voices, to the outgoing commander in chief.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://deadline.com/2024/08/taylor-swift-false-donald-trump-endorsement-1236043417/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos