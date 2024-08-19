Chinese President Xi Jinping holds talks with new Vietnamese leader in Beijing | Politics News





The meeting between the leaders of China and Vietnam reflects close ties between the neighbouring states despite occasional tensions.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has held talks with Vietnamese President To Lam in Beijing, on his first state visit since becoming his country's top leader, according to China's official Xinhua news agency. The meeting between Xi and Lam on Monday reflects the close ties between the two communist neighbors, which enjoy well-developed economic and trade relations despite occasional tensions over their competing claims in the South China Sea. The visit comes just a month after Lam took office in Hanoi, following the death of longtime Communist Party leader Nguyen Phu Trong. China, which expressed delight at Lam's choice for her first official trip, said last week that it fully reflected the great importance it attaches to developing ties between the two parties and the two countries. China has always regarded Vietnam as a priority in its neighborhood diplomacy and supports Vietnam in adhering to the Party's leadership, taking a socialist approach suited to its national conditions, and deepening the cause of socialist reform and modernization, Xi said at the meeting. “I believe our path will become wider as we move forward,” said Xi, who stressed the establishment of good working relations and personal friendship with Lam. Mr Lam described bilateral relations as a top priority in Vietnam's foreign policy and called his trip to China an affirmation of the importance the Vietnamese Party and government attach to their relations with China. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi welcomed Lam and his wife, Ngo Phuong Ly, upon their arrival at Beijing airport. Photos later published by Chinese and Vietnamese online publications showed the couple being greeted by Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan. Ms Lam arrived in southern China's Guangzhou province on Sunday for a three-day visit that will also include meetings with Premier Li Qiang and other senior Chinese officials. During his stay in Guangzhou, he visited some places in China where former Vietnamese President Ho Chi Minh carried out revolutionary activities. Last December, during Xi Jinping's visit to Vietnam, China and Vietnam signed more than a dozen agreements. The agreements, the details of which were not announced, cover strengthening railway cooperation and development, investment in various fields and establishing communication to handle unexpected incidents in the South China Sea. In a lengthy joint statement, the two countries said they would work on cross-border rail connectivity, citing three railway projects, including one linking Vietnam's mountainous northwestern city of Lao Cai to the port city of Haiphong. He also mentioned collaboration on other projects under China's flagship infrastructure program, the Belt and Road Initiative, and highlighted investment cooperation in agriculture, infrastructure, energy, digital economy, green development and other areas. China and Vietnam established diplomatic relations in 1950 and established a comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation in 2008. This agreement was deepened five years later to include more international and regional issues of common concern. Despite their proximity, Vietnam and China have clashed politically over disputed islands and territories in the South China Sea. In 2014, their conflict escalated when riots broke out between Vietnamese and Chinese workers in China, leaving more than 20 dead. Recently, Vietnam has also sought to improve its relations with the United States.

