Trump Reposts AI-Generated Images Claiming Taylor Swift Fans Support Him

Former President Donald Trump shared AI-generated images on Truth Social on Sunday suggesting Taylor Swift fans support his campaign, along with other posts attacking Vice President Kamala Harris' record and implying she is a communist.

Former President Donald Trump shared AI-generated images to suggest he was garnering support from… [+] Taylor Swift fans.

Trump shared screenshots of posts from two far-right X accounts showing several AI-generated photos of women wearing shirts with the slogan Swifties For Trump, mixed in with a real image of a woman wearing a similar shirt.

In the post, which also included an AI-generated poster of Swift in an Uncle Sam outfit urging her fans to vote for Trump, the former president wrote, “I agree.”

Trump then shared a video clip of a woman talking about Swifties' awakening after the terrorist plot that led to the cancellation of his concerts in Austria.

The former president shared posts on Truth Social and X over the weekend suggesting Harris was a communist, including a front page of the New York Post decrying the vice president's economic platform as Kamunism.

Trump also shared an AI-generated image of the vice president addressing a crowd in Chicago, the site of the Democratic National Convention, with the hammer and sickle symbol appearing in the background.

Key context

Swift has not publicly endorsed any candidate in 2024, but she did endorse President Joe Biden in 2020. Earlier this month, a photo shared on Swift’s Instagram account briefly sparked speculation that she was set to endorse Harris, with some fans suggesting it featured a silhouette of the vice president. However, this was debunked, as the woman in the photo was one of the pop stars’ backup dancers returning from the stage. Some of Swift’s fans have already banded together to form a group called Swifties for Kamala, which has more than 40,000 followers on Instagram and 60,000 on X. Last week, the group told the Guardian that more than 5,000 people had signed up to join its August 27 Zoom kickoff call, just 24 hours after announcing it. In 2019, the singer criticized Trump and his presidency, saying, “We're at least a democracy, we're supposed to be where you have the right to disagree, to challenge, to debate.” I really think he thinks it's an autocracy.

Tangent

Before Biden dropped out of the race in June, Trump reportedly mocked Swift during a private meeting with House Republicans. Trump reportedly said why she would support this jerk, given that Swift has not endorsed Biden’s reelection campaign. The former president has previously described Swift as unusually beautiful but called her a liberal who probably doesn’t like Trump, according to an excerpt from Variety editor Ramin Setoodeh’s book about Trump’s reality TV show, The Apprentice. In February, Trump called out the singer for not supporting Biden and claimed that the president has done nothing for Taylor, and never will, despite signing a law that has allowed Swift to make so much money. Trump was referring to the Music Modernization Act, an update to copyright laws that takes into account streaming.

What should you pay attention to?

According to CNN, there are rumors that either Swift or Beyoncé will perform at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago this week, though nothing has been confirmed. Swift is scheduled to perform at Wembley Stadium in London on Monday and Tuesday.

