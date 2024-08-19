Kamala Harris leads Trump in polls ahead of Democratic National Convention | 2024 US Election News





The Democratic candidate leads the Republican by 3 to 6 points before the party convention in Chicago.

US Vice President Kamala Harris is ahead of former President Donald Trump as she prepares for her big moment at the Democratic National Convention, opinion polls show.

On the eve of the Chicago convention, Harris holds a lead of three to six percentage points in the race for the White House, according to two opinion polls released Sunday.

According to an ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll, Harris leads Trump 49 to 45 percent among registered voters and 51 to 45 percent among likely voters in a two-way race.

In a five-way race that includes Robert F Kennedy, Cornel West and Jill Stein, Harris leads Trump 47 to 44 percent among registered voters and 49 to 45 percent among likely voters.

In a CBS News poll, Harris has a three-point lead nationally, leading Trump 51 percent to 48 percent.

In the seven key states considered crucial to the outcome of the election – Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and North Carolina – Harris and Trump are tied 50-50.

The polls are the latest sign that Harris' late entry into the race has energized Democrats and Democratic-leaning voters after months of poor polling for President Joe Biden, who dropped his reelection bid last month amid concerns about his ability to serve a second term.

On Saturday, a New York Times/Siena College poll showed Harris leading in the Sun Belt states of Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and North Carolina, which leaned heavily toward Trump when Biden was the Democratic nominee.

Before heading to Chicago on Sunday, Harris held several campaign events in Pennsylvania, where the 20 electoral votes swung from Trump to Biden in 2020.

“I really see us as the underdogs,” Harris said at a campaign stop in Moon Township.

We have a lot of work to do to win the vote of the American people. That's why we're on a bus tour today and we're going to travel the country like we have been doing so far, talking to people, listening to them and hopefully winning their vote over the next 79 days.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania the day before, Trump criticized Harris over inflation and her previous opposition to fracking, which is popular in the state, while launching a series of personal attacks.

People say, “Be nice. Did you hear him laugh?” It's a crazy laugh. “It's a crazy laugh,” Trump said.

With Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, officially nominated in a roll-call vote earlier this month, the four-day convention that begins Monday will give Democrats a chance to show unity and generate enthusiasm among voters.

Biden, former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former first lady Michelle Obama are among the Democratic luminaries expected to address the convention.

Although Democrats quickly rallied around Harris, the Democratic nominee is expected to face protests over the Biden administration's support for the Gaza war on the sidelines of the convention.

Dozens of Democratic delegates calling themselves “Delegates Against Genocide” said they would use the convention to push for an embargo on U.S. arms sales to Israel.

The Democrats' draft platform released last month calls for an immediate cease-fire in the war, without mentioning the Palestinian death toll or calling for a halt to U.S. arms shipments to Israel.

