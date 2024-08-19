Politics
Indonesian President Widodo reshuffles his cabinet in a move that appears to strengthen Prabowo and ensure continuity
Supratman Andi Agtas, a member of the Prabowos Gerindra party, has been appointed Minister of Justice and Human Rights.
This is Widodo's fourth cabinet reshuffle in the past 12 months, with analysts saying it was surprising for an outgoing leader to make significant ministerial changes so close to the end of his term.
The reshuffle is expected to serve as a basis for the next administration, said Wasisto Raharjo Jati, a policy analyst at the Jakarta-based National Research and Innovation Agency.
It appears to be an effort that will help serve Prabowo's core programs and campaign promises, Wasisto said.
Widodo appointed Dadan Hindayana, a professor, to head the newly created national nutrition agency, which is to oversee one of Prabowo's campaign promises, a plan seen by many as excessive to provide free meals to 83 million Indonesian schoolchildren.
The programme is expected to cost 71 trillion rupees ($4.4 billion) in 2025 and up to $27 billion a year when fully implemented by 2029.
Last month, Widodo also appointed two members of Prabowo's inner circle as deputy ministers in his cabinet, including Prabowo's nephew Thomas Djiwandono as second deputy finance minister and Sudaryono, a senior Gerindra party member, as deputy agriculture minister.
The appointments of these ministers and agency heads are necessary to facilitate a smooth, orderly and efficient transition of government, Coordinator of the President's Special Staff Ari Dwipayana said in a statement on Monday.
Prabowo's landslide victory in February's general election was largely attributed to the tacit support of Widodo, who is completing his constitutionally mandated two-term term. Prabowo's running mate was Widodo's eldest son, a former Surakarta mayor, Gibran Rakabuming Raka.
Alexander Arifianto, a senior research fellow and Indonesia programme coordinator at the S Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore, said Widodo's appointments were aimed at signalling to potential investors and stakeholders that there would be a smooth transition between the two regimes.
It is unlikely that these appointments will last only two months, but it is likely that these names will still be there when Prabowo establishes his cabinet, Arifianto added.
Observers say the timing of the cabinet reshuffle is also an attempt by Widodo, better known as Jokowi, to assert his continued influence during the looming leadership transition.
It is worth noting that several ministers from the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) lost their government posts, including Justice and Human Rights Minister Yasonna Laoly and Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Arifin Tasrif.
According to Wasisto, several PDI-P members were expected to be expelled from the cabinet due to the growing rift between Widodo and the ruling party.
Arifianto agreed, saying the reshuffle also reflected a clear break between Widodo and the PDI-P after Widodo gave his tacit support to Prabowo in the election.
Jokowi has reorganized the game to diminish the PDI-P's influence in the cabinet, said Arifianto, who stressed that there was an expectation that the PDI-P would play the role of opposition under the Prabowo administration.
The PDI-P was the big winner in the February legislative elections, with 16.72 percent of the vote and winning 110 of the 580 seats in the House of Representatives.
Wasisto said it was unusual to see an outgoing leader make so many changes within the cabinet.
In the past, this would not have been possible in the last six months, he said. Ideally, it would have been better to keep the current formation [in the cabinet] to show stability, so it's surprising to see.
Arifianto said it may have been an effort by the current administration to appease critics who said Prabowo would be a very different leader and make significant changes to Widodos' policies.
These appointments could refute those claims and show that there will be continuity between the outgoing and incoming administrations, he said.
