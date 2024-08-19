Narendra Modi to visit Ukraine on August 23, first visit by Indian PM in over 30 years | India News







Tanmaya Lal, West Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay an official visit to Ukraine later this week, on Friday, August 23, at the invitation of the President of Ukraine. Volodymyr Zelensky “This is also a historic visit as it will be the first time that an Indian Prime Minister will visit Ukraine in over 30 years since the establishment of our diplomatic relations. This visit will build on the recent high-level interactions between the leaders.”

The MEA added that India has always advocated diplomacy and dialogue to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. “India has maintained a very clear and consistent position that diplomacy and dialogue can resolve this conflict and lead to a lasting peace. Dialogue is therefore absolutely essential. A lasting peace can only be achieved through mutually acceptable options and can only be a negotiated settlement. On our part, India continues to engage with all stakeholders,” it said.

“Prime Minister Modi has had conversations with the leaders of Russia and Ukraine, as you know, and the Prime Minister also visited Russia recently. India is ready to provide all possible support and input to help find peaceful solutions to this complex issue and at this stage it is not for us to pre-empt or prejudge the outcome of these discussions between the leaders of India and Ukraine,” Lal added.

The visit comes after criticism from kyiv over Prime Minister Modi's recent visit to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The visit to Poland and Ukraine marks Prime Minister Modi's attempt to maintain India's long-standing ties with Moscow while cultivating closer relations with Western countries.

Modi's government has consistently called for peaceful dialogue to resolve the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, avoiding directly condemning Russia's actions. India and Russia share historical ties dating back to the Cold War, a period during which the Kremlin became a major arms supplier to India. Since the outbreak of the Conflict in Ukraine Russia has become a key supplier of discounted crude oil to India. This has strengthened economic ties between the two countries, saving India billions of dollars while helping Russia economically despite Western sanctions.

Western countries have encouraged India to distance itself from Russia while seeking to strengthen their own ties with New Delhi. India is part of the Quad grouping with the United States, Japan and Australia, which serves as a counterweight to China's growing influence in the Asia-Pacific region.

