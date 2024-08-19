Turkish naval corvette TCG Kinaliada calls at Alexandria port







Sunday 18 August 2024 | 22:27

Turkish Ambassador to Cairo Salih Mutlu received at the port the Turkish naval corvette TCG Knalada (F-514), which is visiting the Alexandria Naval Base from August 18 to 19. In this context, Ambassador Salih Mutlu held a ceremony on board the ship with the participation of many Egyptian figures, civil and military authorities of Alexandria, representatives of diplomatic missions and military attaches. The ambassador said in his speech at the ceremony: “Our ship visited Japan on the occasion of the centenary of diplomatic relations between Turkey and Japan. It made many friendly visits to friendly countries on its way back, including Qatar.” He pointed out that the Knalada ship, which is approximately 100 meters long, 14.42 meters wide and weighs 2,465 tons, was named after the island located in the Sea of ​​Marmara, adding that the ship was established at the Istanbul Arsenal in 2016. It entered service in 2019. Ambassador Mutlu explained that the ship's visit to the port of Alexandria is part of the friendly and brotherly relations between the two countries. He stressed that a transit naval training will be carried out between the Knalada ship and the Egyptian Navy units within the framework of the Northern Fleet. He said that after the earthquake that occurred in Turkey in 2023, the Egyptian military ship “Halayeb” visited the port of Mersin, adding that there will be mutual visits to the ports in the coming period. The ambassador said that under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, relations between the two countries continue to develop, covering all areas from economy to culture, from tourism to industry and from education to health. He noted that agreements in the trade, economic, cultural and health fields will be signed during the High-Level Strategic Council meeting, which will be held under the chairmanship of President Erdogan and President Sisi.













