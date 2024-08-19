Jokowi's debt legacy will pose challenges to Prabowo's government, economist says





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – An economist at the Institute for Development of Economics and Finance (Indef), Didik J. Rachbini, expressed concern over the large budget deficit projected in the proposed state budget for 2025 (RAPBN). The proposed deficit of Rp 616.2 trillion, or about 2.53 percent of GDP, is expected to pose challenges for Prabowo Subiantothe new administration. Didik warned that the substantial deficit would likely have to be financed by increased debt. “It is huge and inevitably it has to be covered by debt. Over the ten years of the country's administration, Jokowi“The debt policy has indeed been reckless, leaving a heavy legacy for the Prabowo administration,” he said in a written statement received by Tempo Sunday, August 18, 2024. The economist also highlighted the difficulties that the government of Prabowo and Gibran Rakabuming Raka will face in reducing its dependence on debt due to their many policy promises. He predicted a continued increase in government bond issuance, which could have a negative impact on the macroeconomic climate by pushing up interest rates. Riza Annisa Pujarama, a macroeconomics and finance researcher at Indef, also highlighted the growing debt burden. According to the APBN Performance and Facts report for July 2024, public debt reached Rs 8,444 trillion, an increase of Rs 91 trillion from the previous month. The debt ratio also increased to 39.13% of GDP, approaching the 40% threshold. Riza warned that large debt withdrawals could lead to higher debt interest payments. He noted that Indonesian bond yields are the highest in ASEAN and the second highest in Asia, at 6.7070%. Despite the government's efforts to reduce this yield, it remains a significant burden for the future. Meanwhile, Special Secretary to Finance Minister Sri Mulyani for Strategic Communication Yustinus Prastowo reacted to the debt increase. He said the government was taking proactive measures to address global uncertainty through flexible and opportunistic debt withdrawals. He said Indonesia's debt-to-GDP ratio remains moderate. The government projects the ratio to be 38.80 percent by the end of 2024. “The government and the DPR are ensuring that debt planning under the APBN policy is carried out carefully and taking into account both global and domestic dynamics,” he stressed. From the first half of 2024, the government has published new debt worth Rs 214.69 trillion, consisting of government securities worth Rs 206.18 trillion and loans worth Rs 8.1 trillion. ILONE ESTERINA | BETWEEN Editor's Pick: Indonesia's external debt to rise 2.7% to $408.6 billion in Q2 2024: Bank Indonesia Click here to get the latest Tempo news on Google News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.tempo.co/read/1905694/jokowis-debt-legacy-to-pose-challenges-for-prabowos-government-says-economist The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos