Mark Cuban questions Donald Trump's comments on tariffs





Billionaire and Shark Tank star Mark Cuban took to social media Saturday to ask about former President Donald Trump's remark about tariffs he made at a campaign rally.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump spoke about his economic policies at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on Saturday. The economy has become a key issue for voters as Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic nominee, look to address the topic. Trump, who spoke about his economic proposals at a rally in North Carolina on Wednesday, said he would broaden his position on tariffs on foreign countries.

“We’re going to impose 10 to 20 percent tariffs on foreign countries that have been ripping us off for years,” he said at Wednesday’s rally. “We’re going to impose 10 to 20 percent tariffs on them so they come and take advantage of our country, because that’s what they’re doing.”

However, economists have warned against broad tariffs, a type of tax one country levies on goods imported from another country, because they would raise prices for American consumers and hurt American businesses while likely triggering retaliatory tariffs.

At Saturday's rally, Trump reiterated his position on the policy, apparently responding to the criticism surrounding it: “A tariff is a tax on a foreign country… A lot of people like to say it's a tax on us. No… it's a tax on a foreign country. It's a tax on a country that's ripping us off and stealing our jobs. It's a tax that doesn't affect our country.”

Cuban, a frequent critic of the former president, shared his thoughts on Trump's proposed tariffs on X, formerly Twitter.

“Do importers want to explain how they manage tariffs on food or agricultural products?” he asked.

Newsweek reached out to the Trump campaign via email for comment Sunday morning.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally on August 17 in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. Billionaire and “Shark Tank” star Mark Cuban raised a question on social media Saturday about Trump's remark about tariffs that he made at a campaign rally. More Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

According to the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), an independent, nonpartisan foreign policy think tank, tariffs, a tax imposed on foreign-made goods, have been used by many countries and have been used to protect domestic industries, such as agriculture and renewable energy, as well as to “retaliate against unfair trade practices by other states.”

The CFR notes that importers pay tariffs to their national governments, “but most economists find that most of the costs of tariffs are passed on to consumers.”

“Critics say poor Americans are being hit hardest, and recent research has shown that American consumers have indeed ‘borne the brunt’ of tariffs on Chinese goods through higher prices,” the CFR said on its website.

Matilde Bombardini, an associate professor of business and public policy at the University of California, Berkeley, warned that Trump's 10 to 20 percent tariffs would raise prices for American consumers and businesses.

“We have a good idea of ​​the economic impact of these potential tariffs, based on the effects of the tariffs (still in place) that were levied on imports from China under the Trump administration,” she told Newsweek. “Several academic studies have shown that these tariffs were paid primarily by U.S. consumers and firms importing intermediate inputs, with limited effects on U.S. employment.”

She added: “We have seen that tariffs on China have led several manufacturers to relocate operations to Vietnam and Thailand. We can therefore expect further tariffs to impact prices paid by consumers and businesses, with uncertain benefits for American workers.”

This is not the first time Trump has claimed that foreign countries are taking unfair advantage of the United States in trade.

During his first term, Trump imposed a series of tariffs on foreign powers. In 2018, he imposed 25% tariffs on steel and 10% on aluminum on almost every country except Canada and Mexico. That year, he also announced 20% and 50% tariffs on imported household washing machines and 30% on solar panel components.

Cuban, meanwhile, had already shared his thoughts on Harris' economic proposals in a series of X-rated posts on Friday, praising her as a “pro-business candidate.”

At a rally in North Carolina on Friday, Harris outlined several proposals aimed at reducing the cost of groceries, housing and other essentials. Her plan includes tax cuts, a federal ban on price gouging by food producers and down payment assistance for first-time homebuyers who qualify. As The Associated Press reported, the policies largely draw on Biden administration priorities.

“As president, I will tackle the high costs that matter most to most Americans, like the cost of food,” Harris told supporters Friday. “We all know that prices went up during the pandemic when supply chains were shut down and failed. But our supply chains have improved, and prices are still too high.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/mark-cuban-raises-question-donald-trumps-tariff-remark-1940799 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos