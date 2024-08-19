China-Vietnam relations a diplomatic priority: Xi Jinping tells To Lam during state visit

I am willing to build a good working relationship and personal friendship with you, and jointly lead the building of a community with a shared future between China and Vietnam in a deeper and more practical way.

Xi Jinping praised Trong as a good comrade and friend, and for his contribution to bilateral relations, despite the deepening rift in the South China Sea between Beijing and Hanoi and the elevation of Vietnam's relations with the United States.

China has always regarded Vietnam as a priority in its neighborhood diplomacy, supporting Vietnam in adhering to the Party's leadership, following the path of socialism in accordance with the country's national conditions, and advancing the cause of innovation, opening-up and socialist modernization, Xi said.

Xi also said that Beijing and Hanoi have maintained rapid economic development and long-term social stability, stressing the superiority of the socialist system in the face of changes in the world, the times and history.

He urged Ms Lam to focus on developing greater political mutual trust, stronger security cooperation, deeper practical cooperation, a more solid foundation of public opinion and better management and resolution of disputes.

Chinese and Philippine coast guard vessels have collided near Sabina Shoal in the Spratly Islands, with each blaming the other for the clash.

09:23 History, Money and Military: Why the South China Sea Matters to Beijing History, Money and Military: Why the South China Sea Matters to Beijing

While Hanoi and Manila are among the most bitter rivals in the South China Sea, Vietnam under Trong has managed to mend its political ties with China without exaggerating their differences over highly sensitive territorial issues.

Experts said close inter-party relations, the personal bond between top leaders and the two sides' shared commitment to communist ideology helped stabilize their ties after a 2014 diplomatic standoff over a Chinese deep-sea oil platform in the waters.

Despite his poor health, Trong visited Beijing in October 2022, becoming the first foreign leader to meet Xi after he secured his third term at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

Chinese President Xi Jinping paid a state visit to Hanoi last December. During the trip, China and Vietnam elevated their ties to a community with a shared future, which Hanoi had resisted in the past, mainly because of the maritime dispute.

During his meeting with Lam on Monday, the Chinese leader renewed Beijing's commitment to speed up the promotion of railway, road and port infrastructure and actively explore the expansion of other China-funded projects under the Belt and Road Initiative.

They also signed a joint declaration and more than a dozen cooperation documents covering cross-border railways and other fields ranging from health, industry, finance, customs to party schools, news agencies and media, China's official Xinhua News Agency reported.

According to a mainland China-based analyst who spoke on condition of anonymity citing the sensitivity of the matter, Lam is the first leader of Vietnam since its founder, revolutionary Ho Chi Minh, to visit China as president and party chief.

But Chinese and foreign observers said Beijing was clearly concerned about Vietnam's warming relations with the United States and the impact of unprecedented political turmoil in its southern neighbors in recent months.

“I believe To Lam's visit is aimed at reassuring China of Vietnam's commitment to maintaining a cordial relationship, especially in light of the recent political changes and power succession in Vietnam,” said Nguyen Khac Giang, an analyst at the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute in Singapore.

Uncertainty has hung over Hanoi since the rise to power of Lam, a public security minister who oversaw a fierce crackdown on corruption, and the death of Trong from a long, unspecified illness.

Although the crackdown has been popular with the public, with the arrest of 40 members of the party's Central Committee since 2016 and the ouster of three of Vietnam's five top leaders since March, it has raised fears of a succession crisis and instability.

02:09 Vietnamese real estate tycoon sentenced to death for $12.5 billion fraud Vietnamese real estate tycoon sentenced to death for $12.5 billion fraud

Lam, who arrived in the Chinese capital on Sunday after a brief visit to Guangzhou, also tried to reassure China that Beijing was a priority for Hanoi in its bamboo diplomacy, a phrase coined by Trong to describe the country's balancing act between Beijing and Washington.

On Sunday in Guangzhou, Lam was quoted by Xinhua as saying that her party and country have always regarded developing relations with China as the top priority of their foreign policy.

Although the South China Sea remains a major obstacle to bilateral relations, Mr Giang said it should not be a major topic during Mr Lam's visit unless an emergency or major incident occurs.

From Vietnam's perspective, the focus will likely be on economic cooperation, especially in areas such as investment and infrastructure development. This priority is illustrated by To Lam's decision to visit Guangdong before heading to Beijing, he said.

The mainland-based analyst said that given growing political uncertainty in Hanoi ahead of a major power reshuffle in 2026, bilateral relations still faced major challenges, particularly due to the acrimonious maritime dispute.

Hanoi protested Beijing's dispatch of a hospital ship to the Paracel Islands in May and followed Manila's lead last month in filing a request with the United Nations for an extension of the continental shelf in the South China Sea beyond the existing 200 nautical miles.

To China's dismay, a Vietnamese coast guard ship also took part in the first joint exercises in the Philippines earlier this month.