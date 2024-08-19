Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Ukraine: Foreign Ministry

Text size





ADDS Office of the Polish Prime Minister

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ukraine, the foreign ministry said on Monday, weeks after kyiv condemned him for hugging President Vladimir Putin during a visit to its traditional ally Russia.

The foreign ministry in New Delhi did not give a date for the visit to Poland and Ukraine, but Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk's office said he would meet Modi on Thursday.

Modi has struck a delicate balance between maintaining India's historically warm ties with Russia and seeking closer security partnerships with Western nations as a bulwark against its regional rival, China.

His government has avoided explicitly condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, instead urging the two sides to resolve their differences through dialogue.

Modi's visit to Moscow in July came hours after Russian bombings hit several cities in Ukraine, killing more than three dozen people and badly damaging a children's hospital in kyiv.

The day before, Modi had been photographed kissing Putin at his country residence, drawing condemnation from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

India and Russia have enjoyed close ties since the Cold War, which saw the Kremlin become a key arms supplier to the South Asian country.

Russia has also become a major supplier of cheap crude oil to India since the start of the conflict in Ukraine, providing a much-needed export market after the imposition of Western sanctions.

This has radically reconfigured their economic ties, with India saving billions of dollars while bolstering Moscow's war coffers.

But the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has also had a human cost for India.

New Delhi has pressured Moscow to return several of its citizens who signed up for “support jobs” with the Russian military but were later sent to fight on the front lines in Ukraine.

At least five Indian soldiers were killed in the conflict.

Western powers have cultivated closer ties with India to protect themselves from China and its growing influence in the Asia-Pacific region, while pressuring New Delhi to distance itself from Russia.

India is part of the Quad grouping along with the US, Japan and Australia that positions itself against China's growing assertiveness in the Asia-Pacific region.

Modi also visited Russia in 2019 and hosted Putin in New Delhi two years later, weeks before Moscow launched its offensive against Ukraine.

India has since largely avoided explicitly condemning Russia and has abstained from United Nations resolutions targeting the Kremlin.