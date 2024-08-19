Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Ukraine along with Poland. What we know so far | External Affairs Defence & Security News





Puglia: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G7 summit, in Puglia, Italy, Friday, June 14, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi is set to visit Ukraine, marking his first trip to the war-torn country since the start of the conflict with Russia, Reuters The announcement was made by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday, about a month after Prime Minister Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. According to reports, the Ministry of External Affairs said that more details about Prime Minister Modi's visit would be provided later in the day. According to reports, Prime Minister Modi is expected to visit kyiv this month. As part of his trip, Prime Minister Modi will also pay a one-day state visit to Poland on August 21, before heading to Ukraine. The visit is aimed at strengthening ties with the European Union country. This will be the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Poland since Morarji Desai in 1979. Before that, Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi had both visited the country. Quoting sources, The Impression The Polish daily had earlier reported that Prime Minister Modi would be in Warsaw, where he is expected to hold bilateral talks with Polish President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Donald Tusk. In addition to these talks, Prime Minister Modi is expected to visit the memorials dedicated to the Maharajas of Jamnagar and Kolhapur, who provided shelter to thousands of Polish refugees during World War II. Prime Minister Modi will also pay tribute at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and the Battle of Monte Cassino Memorial, as Indian and Polish soldiers played a significant role in the battles of Tobruk and Monte Cassino in 1944 during World War II. Poland, once a close ally of the Soviet Union under the Warsaw Pact, saw its relations with India cool after the fall of communism, with Warsaw now focusing on closer ties with the United States. While bilateral relations have been maintained, they have not reached the levels seen before 1979. Noting that their “dormant ties” were the result of “different priorities” of the two countries, an unnamed government source had said The Impression New Delhi hoped that Prime Minister Modi's visit would revitalise Indo-Polish relations and “elevate bilateral ties to a new level”. Earlier this year, India also appointed a defence attaché to Poland after decades of absence. Poland's large industrial base and ongoing military modernisation are reportedly of interest to India, particularly in the context of potential collaborations. Poland, a key supporter of Ukraine, is undergoing a major modernization of its military. This year, it is expected to spend 4.12 percent of its gross domestic product (GDP) on defense, twice the NATO recommendation of 2 percent. India would see an opportunity to learn from Poland's defence strategies and industrial policies. While Western countries have imposed sanctions on Moscow following its 2022 invasion of Ukraine, countries like India and China have continued to maintain trade relations with Russia. India has not directly blamed Russia for the conflict, which Moscow calls a special military operation. New Delhi has instead called on the two neighbors to resolve their differences through dialogue and diplomacy. The United States has expressed concerns about India's relations with Russia, especially as Washington seeks to strengthen ties with New Delhi to counter China's growing influence. Despite this, India is keen to deepen its relations with the West while preserving its long-standing ties with Russia.

First published: August 19, 2024 | 1:43 p.m. EAST

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.business-standard.com/external-affairs-defence-security/news/along-with-poland-pm-narendra-modi-to-visit-ukraine-what-we-know-so-far-124081900393_1.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos