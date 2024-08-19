Jailed former Pakistani PM Imran Khan has applied to become Oxford chancellor | Imran Khan News





Chris Patten, the current chancellor of the University of Oxford, announced in February that he would resign.

Jailed former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan has put his name forward to become the next chancellor of Britain's prestigious Oxford University, his party said.

The Oxford alumnus formally submitted his application through Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari, the London-based spokesperson of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the party said on social media platform X.

Despite being illegally imprisoned for over a year, Khan remains committed to his principles and the causes he defends, PTI reported on Sunday.

Speaking to AFP news agency, Bukhari said: Imran Khan had given instructions that he wanted to submit his candidature and now the examination of the candidature will take place.

“It's a ceremonial position but one of great prestige and importance, and Imran Khan, being one of the most important and popular names to come out of Oxford, it would be great to see him as chancellor,” he said.

If he becomes chancellor, he will be the first of Asian origin. It will not only be something for Pakistan, but it will be a great achievement for the whole of Asia and the rest of the world, Bukhari added.

Khan's party announcement comes after Chris Patten, the last British governor of Hong Kong, announced in February that he would resign as chancellor of Oxford.

The list of candidates for the 10-year term will not be made public until October, according to the university's website, and voting is scheduled to take place at the end of this month.

Khan graduated from university in 1975 after studying philosophy, politics and economics.

He is said to have subsequently led a playboy lifestyle during his career as one of Pakistan's greatest cricketers, regularly gracing the pages of British gossip magazines.

Married three times, including to British socialite and filmmaker Jemima Goldsmith, he was also Chancellor of the University of Bradford from 2005 to 2014.

He later turned to philanthropy and politics, serving as Prime Minister of Pakistan from 2018 to 2022.

Khan was ousted from office in 2022 when he lost a confidence vote and subsequently launched a comeback campaign in which he criticized Pakistan's powerful military, whose top generals had once supported him, and drew massive crowds to the country's streets.

But he was jailed in August last year and has just spent a year in prison on charges ranging from corruption to inciting violence.

Khan said the charges were politically motivated and aimed at preventing him from coming to power.

