Boris Johnson's memoirs to be published during Conservative leadership battle





Boris Johnson is back. The former prime minister is preparing to grace the nation with his thoughts as he releases his new memoir Unleashed The former Conservative leader’s latest book will be unveiled at the Cheltenham Literary Festival on October 10. His publishers promise that the former prime minister will explore the major decisions of his time in office and break the mould of the modern prime ministerial memoir. And the October release date ensures that Johnson’s book will hit bookstores nearly a month before the conclusion of the Conservative leadership contest, at a time that could leave some contenders more than a little nervous about how his version of events will influence party members. BoJos' memoirs don't come cheap. In early 2023, he emerged The former prime minister received an advance of more than half a million pounds for his thinking, 66 times more than that received by his short-lived successor, Liz Truss. Johnson, who is paid a hefty fee six-figure sum for his Daily Mail Boris Johnson, who was due to start a column on GB News this year, has written about his experience of frontline politics, covering his time as Mayor of London and Prime Minister. One would rather hope that Boris Johnson’s book will be an unqualified interpretation of events, given that it will be the first time the former Prime Minister has written in detail about his explosive exit from the premiership following a wave of no-confidence letters, the Partygate revelations and the Chris Pincher scandal. In his usual eccentric style, Boris himself has warned readers to be prepared for my thoughts on the future of Britain to explode across the publishing world like a much-shaken bottle of champagne. That’s quite the picture. Johnson may remain a controversial public figure, but his launch at Cheltenham Racecourse’s Centaur illustrates an ongoing fascination with the man who led the country through the Covid-19 pandemic. The former politician also has a history of producing popular reads, with his 10 existing volumes selling a combined 615,000 copies, making him the fastest-selling former prime minister of the last 25 years. His former culture secretary, Nadine Dorries, chronicled parts of the Johnson era in her Issue 10, The plotpublished last November. Johnson's story will no doubt raise many other eyebrows

