Dr Erkan Kork, President of Bankpozitif: Trkiye will continue to attract qualified investments | Media





ISTANBUL ( EuropeNewswire.Net ) — Turkey received $4.7 billion in foreign direct investment in the first six months of this year. The Netherlands, the United States, Germany, Ireland, Norway and the United Kingdom are the countries from which Turkey received the most investment capital. BankPozitif Chairman Dr. Erkan Kork stated that despite the global decline in foreign direct investment, Turkey has achieved better results: “Our country attracts significant investments from global players thanks to its entrepreneurial culture, young population and competitive products and services. Over the past 20 years, Turkey has become a country that attracts 1% of global investments every year. The goal is to increase this rate to 1.5% by working even harder. Turkey is not far from this goal thanks to the political stability brought by our President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the reforms implemented, infrastructure investments and investor-friendly policies. Under the vision and determined stance of our Minister of Treasury and Finance Mr. Mehmet Imek, our country is on its way to becoming a center of international investments.” “It would not be surprising to hear about new investments” Kork stressed that price stability would allow Trkiye to achieve a very different picture: “Turkish Central Bank Governor Fatih Karahan and his team are working, so to speak, around the clock. The improvement in the current account balance is evident. Recently, thanks to the increase in our reserves and the appropriate measures taken, the Turkish lira has reached an attractive position. Price stability opens the door to the process leading to financial stability. In a country where there is financial stability, the appetite for investment is high,” he said. “Large-scale investments will be made in the fintech sector” Dr. Erkan Kork said that Trkiye would continue to attract qualified investments, especially those focused on exporting goods and services, saying: “The total value of international direct investment flows to our country since 2002 has exceeded $268 billion. Investments received in the first six months of 2024 accounted for 28 percent of the current account deficit. This rate will increase further. Trkiye, which is a production, logistics and management center for international investors, will continue to attract technological investments, especially in financial technologies and e-commerce. I believe that capital inflows will continue not only from Europe and the United States, but also from the Gulf countries,” he said. President of BankPozitif Dr. Erkan Kork About Bankpozitif Operating in the field of digital banking, Bankpozitif is a financial institution based in Turkey that enables individuals and businesses to carry out their financial transactions quickly and efficiently through a single digital platform. The bank offers digital investment banking services with personalized financial solutions and innovative technologies for its customers!

