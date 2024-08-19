Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi remanded in custody for 15 days





PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi arrive to appear before the Lahore High Court on May 15, 2023. AFP

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were on Monday sent to 15-day judicial remand in a fresh Toshakhana remand.

The development came during the hearing, conducted by Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana, at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, which concerns a fresh reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in July.

The court has now ordered that the couple who appeared before the judge after completing their 10-day remand on August 18 be produced on September 2.

During today's hearing, the accused submitted a written response to the court in response to the NAB questionnaire.

The former prime minister and the former first lady were represented by their lawyers Zaheer Abbas Chaudhary and Salman Safdar. NAB Deputy Director Mohsen Haroon and Special Prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi also appeared in court to present their arguments.

The previous hearing of the new referral took place on August 8.

The fresh reference to Toshakhana against the couple emerged after the NAB arrested them hours after an Islamabad district and sessions court acquitted Khan and Bushra in the iddat case also known as the un-Islamic nikah case which was the last hurdle in the couple's release from jail.

A team of the anti-corruption watchdog led by Deputy Director Mohsin Haroon arrested the couple from Adiala Jail in a fresh case related to alleged “misuse of power to acquire Toshakhana gifts”, the sources added.

The NAB team has re-arrested Bushra Bibi after she was released from Adiala Jail Gate No. 3 to fulfill her legal obligations, the sources said, adding that the former first lady will remain incarcerated in Rawalpindi Jail.

A NAB official had confirmed to The News in January that the top anti-corruption body was working on another reference against the cricketer-turned-politician, which is also related to Toshakhana's gifts retained by him after paying a paltry amount.

Meanwhile, an accountability court judge had earlier refused to extend Khan's remand in the case in question when the NAB had filed a Toshakhana reference in December 2023.

Following their arrest in the new Toshakhana case, both Imran and Bushra moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC), claiming that they were illegally detained in NAB custody and that their arrest violated their fundamental rights to liberty and pre-arrest.

The legal troubles of the deposed Prime Minister and his wife continue to ease after the couple's arrest in the new case relating to state gifts.

On August 16, the IHC directed the NAB investigating officer to visit Adiala Jail to seek the couple's response to its questionnaire and adjourned the hearing till August 21.

NAB should make it clear that it must defend PTI founder's arrest, IHC Justice Miangul Hassan said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/1221602-new-toshakhana-case-court-sends-imran-khan-bushra-bibi-on-15-day-judicial-remand The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos