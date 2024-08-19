Harris and Trump both hate inflation. Their economic proposals could drive up prices





CNN —

Inflation is slowly returning to a pace considered more sustainable, but for many Americans it is hard to take solace: Post-pandemic price increases have dramatically increased the cost of living.

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump have both pledged to reduce those costs. But some economists warn that the candidates’ goals, including Harris’ initial economic policy announcement Friday and Trump’s economic statements in recent months, could drive prices up — or, in Trump’s case, even higher.

Both candidates' plans would likely increase the deficit and boost demand, including through government spending and a tighter labor market, Joe Brusuelas, RSM US chief economist, told CNN by email.

But Trump's plan, or what he has unveiled so far, presents more risks, Brusuelas said. Inflation and the risk of persistently higher inflation are greater under Trump's proposal.

An analysis released Friday of Harris’s plan to cut costs for American families by the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget found that Harris’s proposed policies could increase deficits by $1.7 trillion over a decade (and could reach $2 trillion if the housing policies were made permanent). The bulk of those costs, estimated at $1.2 trillion, comes from Harris’ proposed expansion of the child tax credit.

“In terms of the proposals that we’ve made, I think it’s likely that both campaigns will be in the red (on the budget front),” Marc Goldwein, senior vice president and senior policy director at CRFB, told CNN. “Higher deficits in the short term mean more inflationary pressures, which means people are going to see more price increases at the grocery store, at the gas station, in their homes, or the Federal Reserve is going to have to respond by cutting rates more slowly.

A separate analysis by the Tax Foundation estimated that the tax subsidies and federal program expansions proposed by Harris would likely exceed $2 trillion in costs over 10 years.

So far, Trump has not presented an economic plan as detailed as Harris’s. However, a previous CRFB analysis of Trump’s proposal to eliminate taxes on Social Security benefits found that the plan would cost between $1.6 trillion and $1.8 trillion by 2035.

The CRFB plans to provide a more comprehensive analysis of the two campaigns' proposals in the coming weeks as more information, including details on how they will be funded, is released.

Both the CRFB and the Tax Foundation noted that their estimates could change as the Harris campaign provides more funding details and the Trump campaign releases more comprehensive policy statements.

“Higher debt, short-term and long-term, means higher interest rates, which is a particular problem for the government because interest is now the second-largest government program,” Goldwein said. “We spend more on interest than we do on Medicare, than we do on defense.”

Harris' campaign countered that the vice president's economic plan would not worsen the deficit.

She supports revenue collectors in the [2025 fiscal year] The Biden-Harris budget ensures billionaires and big corporations pay their fair share, according to a statement provided to CNN.

Risks related to fuel demand

A central part of Harris’ economic plan is making housing more affordable. The plan, which builds on proposals from President Joe Biden, includes building 3 million new homes, providing down payment assistance and a tax credit for first-time buyers.

Economists told CNN that efforts to increase supply would help ease the current bottleneck that is hampering the country's housing market and causing prices to soar (and keeping inflation high in the process); however, they were more cautious about stimulus efforts.

The problem right now is that too many people are looking to buy too few homes, Justin Wolfers, a professor of public policy and economics at the University of Michigan, told CNN. The solution to that problem is not to give people more money to buy homes.

Another measure that could boost inflation could come from expanding the child tax credit, putting more money in people's wallets.

However, during the Covid-19 pandemic, the expanded child tax credit has helped families pay for child care and living expenses and helped keep people in the workforce, said Michelle Holder, a labor economist and associate professor of economics at John Jay College in New York.

The question is how much it will take to extend the tax cut permanently, Holder said. On the other hand, I think there's a reasonable answer to that criticism: It gets money into the hands of people who will spend it. And families with children really face high costs in terms of child care and making it more affordable for parents, particularly women, to go out and work.

Separately, economists told CNN that Harris' proposal to federally ban price gouging could be problematic, saying similar laws encourage people to buy more goods than they otherwise would.

Trump has floated several economic proposals, including raising tariffs on imported goods, extending his 2017 tax cuts, cutting the corporate tax rate even further, cracking down on immigration and implementing mass deportations, and expanding domestic oil and energy drilling.

In a June letter, 16 Nobel Prize-winning economists issued a stark warning that Trump's agenda, particularly increasing tariffs on China and international trading partners, extending the 2017 tax cuts and cutting the corporate tax rate even further, would not only fuel inflation but also have a negative impact on the U.S. economic position in the world and a destabilizing effect on the U.S. domestic economy.

Harris said Friday that Trump's agenda, particularly the 20 percent tariff on imports, would raise prices for a typical American family by $3,900 a year.

The $3,900 figure cited by Harris comes from the Center for American Progress Fund, a progressive organization that has analyzed a higher 20% tax on imports, which Trump has cited in some of his campaign speeches. Another analysis from the Peterson Institute for International Economics estimated that the tariff proposals would cost the average household at least $1,700 a year.

The Nobel Prize-winning economists’ letter does not mention Trump’s immigration proposals; however, mainstream economists have warned that his stated intentions to deport 15 million to 20 million people, possibly using the National Guard, could have disastrous consequences for the U.S. labor market, which has finally normalized after coping with the job supply and demand shocks caused by the pandemic.

Economists told CNN that businesses would be forced to raise wages and prices. In addition, rising immigration has helped the labor market recover and productivity rise, which has helped slow inflation.

This story has been updated with additional reporting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/08/19/economy/trump-harris-inflation/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos