Ankara cannot advise Iran to be patient, region must act after Haniyeh's death, ambassador says





Turkish Ambassador to Iran Hicabi Krlang said that Ankara could not advise Tehran to remain patient or avoid a strong response following the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, in an interview with Iranian news agency Tasnim. Krlang stressed the seriousness of the situation and indicated that Iran's response could be stronger than expected. Haniyeh's assassination on July 31, which Iran blamed on Israel, has significantly increased tensions between the two countries. Although Israel has not claimed responsibility for the attack, the incident has raised concerns about possible Iranian retaliation, further escalating an already tense situation in the Middle East. Krlang stressed that the responsibility for combating this assassination should not fall solely on Iran. It is not reasonable to expect Iran to act, he said, suggesting that other countries in the region share responsibility for responding to the incident. He did not specify what form Iran's response might take, but noted that it could be one that Israel does not anticipate. Turkish Ambassador to Tehran Encourages Iran to Respond Harshly to Israel, Implies Burden of Response Also Falls on Turkey: “We must respond in such a way that they back down and kneel, which is not only Iran's responsibility; all countries in the – hassim (@hasimtekines) August 19, 2024 The United States has asked Turkey and other allies with ties to Iran to help de-escalate the situation. U.S. Ambassador to Turkey Jeff Flake said Washington had urged its allies to persuade Iran to avoid further escalation. “We are asking all of our allies who have dealings with Iran to convince them to de-escalate the situation, and that includes Turkey,” Flake said during a recent roundtable with reporters in Istanbul. The U.S. request comes amid strained relations between Washington and Ankara, strained by issues such as Turkey's purchase of Russian S-400 defense systems and U.S. support for Syrian Kurdish groups that Turkey considers terrorist organizations. Despite these tensions, Flake noted that U.S.-Turkey relations are currently in better shape than they have been in recent years. In an interview with Reuters in June, Flake said Turkey remained firmly anchored in the West and its partnership with the United States had never been stronger. But Flake said last week that the situation in Gaza was very difficult, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s rhetoric against Israel making it difficult for Turkey to play a role as an interlocutor. He said the rift between Ankara and Washington over Gaza had narrowed after Washington began actively calling for a ceasefire, but that friction persisted. Tensions, which have been running high between Turkey and Israel over the ongoing war in Gaza, launched in retaliation for an unprecedented Hamas attack on southern Israel on October 7, reached new heights following Haniyeh's assassination in Tehran. Erdogan, who has often hosted Haniyeh in Turkey, strongly condemned the attack on Haniyeh, blamed it on Israel and declared a day of national mourning in Turkey, sparking a fresh exchange of accusations and verbal attacks between Turkish and Israeli officials. Did you like it? Take a second to support Turkish Minute on Patreon!

