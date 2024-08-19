Kadin welcomes Jokowi's cabinet reshuffle





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Women) Arsjad Rasjid welcomed the Indonesian cabinet reshuffle on Monday, August 19, 2024. Arsjad said that the Onward Indonesia The cabinet reshuffle will have a positive impact on the business climate. “We congratulate (the new cabinet members) on their inauguration,” Arsjad Rasjid said in his official statement on the day of the reshuffle. At least three ministers, a deputy minister and three agency heads have been sworn in by President Joko Widodo or Jokowi this morning at the State Palace in central Jakarta. The three ministers are Supratman Andi Atgas as Minister of Law and Human Rights, Bahlil Lahadalia as Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources and Rosan Perkasa Roeslani as Minister of Investment/Head of the Investment Coordinating Board. Angga Raka Prabowo was appointed Deputy Minister of Communication and Information Technology. Dadan Hisdayana was appointed head of the National Nutrition Agency, Taruna Ikrar head of the Food and Drug Administration (BPOM) and Hasan Nasbi head of the Presidential Communication Agency. According to Mr. Arsjad, the cabinet reshuffle is necessary to prepare and support the government transition and ensure its smooth running. A smooth government transition will ensure a favorable business climate which, according to Mr. Arsjad, “will offer economic actors and investors the certainty of managing the national economy.” Thus, Arsjad continued, Kadin is ready to collaborate and support ministers and heads of agencies in carrying out their duties, especially in encouraging economic growth. Arsjad hinted at Indonesia's economic growth of 5.05 percent in the second quarter of 2024 and Prabowo– Gibran's goal is to achieve 8% national economic growth. “Through a strong partnership between business entities and the government, Indonesia will become increasingly resilient in the face of global challenges and work together for Onward Indonesia, especially in achieving 8 percent economic growth and Golden Indonesia 2045,” he said. DANIEL A. FAJRI Editor's Picks: Jokowi reshuffles his government and appoints three new ministers Click here has get the latest news from Tempo on Google News

