A lost decade in culture

All governments accuse their predecessors, if they come from another party, of having left them a bad legacy. The only variable to this golden rule of politics is the degree of vehemence and the degree of truth of the assertions.

In the UK, the Labour Party has been doing this almost daily since coming to power last month; the Conservatives did exactly the same thing in 2010, at the start of their torrid 14 years in power.

Detailed performance audits help sort through the rhetoric. I was delighted when Anthony Seldon, the historian and indefatigable Renaissance man, asked me late last year to contribute a chapter on culture to an anthology he was editing, called The conservative effect.

A stunning missed opportunity

I was asked to write it partly because of my time founding and chairing Turner Contemporary in Margate in the late 2000s, but more importantly because of my founding of the Creative Industries Federation in 2014, whose mission was to inject some lobbying muscle into a creative sector that is struggling to make its voice heard – despite being one of the most successful sectors of the UK economy.

In the chapter I wrote: The fishing industry contributes just under $1 billion to the UK economy, roughly equivalent in size to visual effects, a subcategory of a category of creative industries.

Conservative ministers have made repeated visits to the country's ports to tout the virtues of a near-dead trade. By contrast, a sector that is the fastest growing in two decades, worth more than $120 billion and that in other countries would be considered a vital part of good society, has been widely dismissed as a last-minute thought.

The 14 years of Tory rule represent a missed opportunity to seize one of Britain's few internationally recognised assets: its creativity.

Very few positive points

I then reviewed the range of policy interventions, or non-interventions – from the size of the public culture budget to the promotion of commercial creative industries, to the health (or otherwise) of institutions in regions, to arts education.

I welcomed the tax credit system introduced by George Osborne in the early coalition years, the rapid and generous emergency aid during the pandemic and one or two other initiatives. In terms of positives, however, that is about it.

In 2010, shortly before the Conservative era began, Jeremy Hunt (later Culture Secretary) promised a golden age for the arts. An American-style culture of philanthropy would ease the burden on public finances, freeing up new funds and paving the way for a new era of entrepreneurship.

None of this has happened, except for the cuts: a staggering 21% in real terms, while 30% has been slashed from local authority budgets. Arts Council England has been reduced in size and told not to intervene politically. Its grant is less than 0.05% of total public spending. Or rather, a rounding exercise on the average overspend in a year. unique aircraft carrier.

Europe is leading the way, culturally speaking

The difference with our European counterparts is staggering. In Germany, a country obsessed with balancing budgets, the budget for culture has increased by 70% over the last decade. There is hardly a small or medium-sized town that does not have a thriving theatre, concert hall or art gallery.

During the Covid crisis, cultural workers were included in the list of priority workers. Imagine Many French cities and villages have been proudly organizing their own arts festivals for years.

France led the way with a Culture Pass for students over 18. Spain followed suit, offering even more, 400 euros to each young person, to spend on any form of art.

Money is necessary, vital even, but it is not enough to assess a country's cultural approach. The same is true of the place of art in society, as I continued in my chapter.

The number of culture secretaries is met with ridicule

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport is rarely seen as a destination of choice. With the exception of Chris Smith in the early Blair years, few have left their mark there.

Under the Tories, 12 culture ministers in 14 years is ridiculous. None of them do well. Hunt, the first, proposed cuts even deeper than Chancellor George Osborne could bear.

He was followed by Maria Miller, who could not name any of the objects she had seen in the British Museum, except the mummies. Sajid Javid had little time for mummies. Karen Bradley: who was she?

John Whittingdale was driven by a hatred of the BBC. Matt Hancock will be remembered for his private life, even if, paradoxically, he was one of the BBC's best leaders, strongly defending the digital and music issues.

Only the UK requires the sector to justify its existence

When I was researching for my book Why Germans do betterOne of the anecdotes that struck me the most is this: David Cameron visited Angela Merkel at her residence in the north of Berlin in April 2013.

On Saturday night, she invited a group of cultural and political figures with links to both countries. To break the ice, she talked about the operas, theatres and museums she had visited. Even as chancellor, she would call gallery directors on her mobile to ask them to sneak into a particular exhibition. She asked Cameron what he had seen. He stammered and said he liked watching television, adding that he would have loved to go to concerts but was afraid of being hounded by the press.

Only in the UK would a sector that provides so many services to so many people be constantly forced to justify its existence.

There is much more to say, not least about the damage Brexit has done to Britain’s global and cultural reputation. Returning to the book, I smiled when Anthony Seldon gave me its subtitle: 14 Lost Years? My only question was: why the question mark?

John Kampfner is an author and radio host.

*This article is an excerpt from a longer article Previously published on Substack.