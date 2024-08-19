Trump Shares Apparently Fake Photos of 'Swifties for Trump'





It’s a twist worthy of this incredibly stupid moment in American history: Just over a week after Donald Trump tried to claim that Kamala Harris was inflating attendance figures at his rallies with AI-generated footage, the former president now appears to have been the victim of a series of AI-generated images purporting to show a burgeoning Taylor Swift fan movement supporting his campaign.

Yesterday, Trump shared a collage of screenshots and photos from the “Swifties for Trump” movement on Truth Social. Admittedly, two of the images were authentic, showing Trump supporter Jenna Piwowarczyk wearing a “Swifties for Trump” T-shirt at a recent rally in Wisconsin.

The others, however, did appear to be created by AI. Clearly, the one featuring Taylor Swift dressed as Uncle Sam with the caption “Taylor wants you to vote for Donald Trump” was fake. And another was supposed to show a group of young women marching in their matching “Swifties for Trump” T-shirts. This one appears to have been created by a fairly popular conservative meme account and is clearly labeled “satire.”

Still, Trump seems to have taken this all at face value, captioning the collage with a vigorous “I accept!” This raises the incredibly hilarious — and totally believable — possibility that Trump actually believes he's secured Swift's support.

(To be fair to Trump, thinking this is no less stupid than other people who thought last week that a photo of Swift “soft-launched” a promotion for Harris with an Eras tour photo that showed a backup dancer wearing a costume.)

But even if AI was able to fool Trump, it seems that some corners of the conservative web are trying to get the “Swifties for Trump” movement off the ground — even if it all smacks of a desperate “make the game happen.” There’s Piwowarczyk and her aforementioned “Swifties for Trump” T-shirt, as well as a video shared by conservative content creator Kandis Esposito (and posted to Truth Social by Trump), in which Esposito lays out the general narrative that’s being pushed to make this movement seem more real than it probably is.

“I guess something happened with ISIS, there's a lot of terrorism going on, and I guess she [Swift] “We’ve had to cancel some shows because of this,” Esposito said. “And a lot of them just say, ‘You know, if Trump had been in office, this would never have happened.’”

Apparently, Esposito is referring to the foiled terrorist plot that led to Swift canceling her concerts in Vienna, Austria. Which, by the way, is not in the United States, so even if Trump had been in power, he probably wouldn't have been able to do anything about it — and besides, the Austrian authorities seem to have handled the situation pretty well.

Regardless, as has been the case throughout 2024, Taylor Swift has not endorsed anyone for president. She endorsed Joe Biden and Harris in 2020 and has spoken out against Trump.

