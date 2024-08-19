Xi Jinping, Vietnamese President To Lam hold talks in Beijing

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, and his wife Peng Liyuan pose for a group photo with To Lam, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Vietnamese president, who is on a state visit to China, and his wife Ngo Phuong Ly before talks between Xi and Lam in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 19, 2024. Xi held talks with Lam at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Monday. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

BEIJING, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) — Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president, held talks with To Lam, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and Vietnamese president, in Beijing on Monday.

Xi Jinping welcomed Lam's state visit to China and once again congratulated her on her election as general secretary of the Communist Party Central Committee.

China is the destination of Lam's first overseas visit since taking office as general secretary of the Communist Party Central Committee. Xi said it fully reflects the great importance Lam attaches to relations between the two parties and two countries, as well as the high level and strategic nature of China-Vietnam relations.

Xi expressed his willingness to establish good working relations and personal friendship with Lam to jointly guide the substantial development of building a China-Vietnam community with a shared future.

Amid changes in the world, times and history, China and Vietnam have maintained rapid economic development and long-term social stability, demonstrating the superiority of the socialist system and the vitality of the socialist cause, Xi said, noting that China regards Vietnam as a priority in its neighborhood diplomacy and supports Vietnam in upholding the leadership of the CPV, adopting the socialist path suited to its national conditions, and promoting the cause of reform, opening up and socialist modernization.

Xi stressed that at the critical stage of national development and revitalization, China and Vietnam should, under the guidance of the vision of building a community with a shared future, consolidate the development pattern featuring higher political mutual trust, more solid security cooperation, deeper practical cooperation, stronger public support, closer multilateral coordination and cooperation, and better dispute management and resolution.

China is willing to maintain close strategic communication and high-level exchanges with Vietnam, firmly adhere to mutual support, actively explore ways to expand synergy between the Belt and Road Initiative and the Two Corridors and One Economic Circle strategy, accelerate the “hard connectivity” of railway, highway and port infrastructure, strengthen the “soft connectivity” of smart customs, and jointly build a safe and stable industrial and supply chain, Xi said.

He called on both sides to take the opportunity of celebrating the 75th anniversary of China-Vietnam diplomatic relations next year to jointly hold a series of activities such as the Year of China-Vietnam People-to-People Cultural Exchanges to consolidate popular support of the two countries.

He also called for joint efforts to uphold the five principles of peaceful coexistence and other basic norms governing international relations, promote an equal and orderly multipolar world and economic globalization that benefits all, uphold international fairness and justice and the common interests of developing countries, and work toward building a community with a shared future for mankind.

Xi briefed Lam on the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, stressing that China's deepening reform in an all-round manner and advancing high-level opening-up will create new momentum and opportunities for the development of Vietnam and other countries.

China is willing to deepen the exchange of experience in Party and state governance with Vietnam, jointly improve the modernization of the national governance system and capabilities, and jointly march toward modernization, he said.

