Politics
Xi Jinping, Vietnamese President To Lam hold talks in Beijing
Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, and his wife Peng Liyuan pose for a group photo with To Lam, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Vietnamese president, who is on a state visit to China, and his wife Ngo Phuong Ly before talks between Xi and Lam in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 19, 2024. Xi held talks with Lam at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Monday. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)
BEIJING, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) — Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president, held talks with To Lam, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and Vietnamese president, in Beijing on Monday.
Xi Jinping welcomed Lam's state visit to China and once again congratulated her on her election as general secretary of the Communist Party Central Committee.
China is the destination of Lam's first overseas visit since taking office as general secretary of the Communist Party Central Committee. Xi said it fully reflects the great importance Lam attaches to relations between the two parties and two countries, as well as the high level and strategic nature of China-Vietnam relations.
Xi expressed his willingness to establish good working relations and personal friendship with Lam to jointly guide the substantial development of building a China-Vietnam community with a shared future.
Amid changes in the world, times and history, China and Vietnam have maintained rapid economic development and long-term social stability, demonstrating the superiority of the socialist system and the vitality of the socialist cause, Xi said, noting that China regards Vietnam as a priority in its neighborhood diplomacy and supports Vietnam in upholding the leadership of the CPV, adopting the socialist path suited to its national conditions, and promoting the cause of reform, opening up and socialist modernization.
Xi stressed that at the critical stage of national development and revitalization, China and Vietnam should, under the guidance of the vision of building a community with a shared future, consolidate the development pattern featuring higher political mutual trust, more solid security cooperation, deeper practical cooperation, stronger public support, closer multilateral coordination and cooperation, and better dispute management and resolution.
China is willing to maintain close strategic communication and high-level exchanges with Vietnam, firmly adhere to mutual support, actively explore ways to expand synergy between the Belt and Road Initiative and the Two Corridors and One Economic Circle strategy, accelerate the “hard connectivity” of railway, highway and port infrastructure, strengthen the “soft connectivity” of smart customs, and jointly build a safe and stable industrial and supply chain, Xi said.
He called on both sides to take the opportunity of celebrating the 75th anniversary of China-Vietnam diplomatic relations next year to jointly hold a series of activities such as the Year of China-Vietnam People-to-People Cultural Exchanges to consolidate popular support of the two countries.
He also called for joint efforts to uphold the five principles of peaceful coexistence and other basic norms governing international relations, promote an equal and orderly multipolar world and economic globalization that benefits all, uphold international fairness and justice and the common interests of developing countries, and work toward building a community with a shared future for mankind.
Xi briefed Lam on the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, stressing that China's deepening reform in an all-round manner and advancing high-level opening-up will create new momentum and opportunities for the development of Vietnam and other countries.
China is willing to deepen the exchange of experience in Party and state governance with Vietnam, jointly improve the modernization of the national governance system and capabilities, and jointly march toward modernization, he said.
Vietnam to strengthen trade, deepen cooperation with China: To Lam
Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, and To Lam, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Vietnamese president, who is on a state visit to China, have a brief conversation over tea in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 19, 2024. Xi held talks with Lam at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Monday. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)
Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, shakes hands with To Lam, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Vietnamese president, who is on a state visit to China, in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 19, 2024. Xi and Lam jointly witnessed the signing of a number of bilateral cooperation documents after holding talks at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Monday. The bilateral cooperation documents cover a range of areas, including Party schools, connectivity, industry, finance, customs inspection and quarantine, health, media and news organizations, local governments and people's livelihood. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)
Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, holds talks with To Lam, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Vietnamese president, who is on a state visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)
Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, holds a welcoming ceremony for To Lam, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Vietnamese president, who is on a state visit to China, at the square in front of the east gate of the Great Hall of the People ahead of their talks in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 19, 2024. Xi held talks with Lam at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Monday. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)
Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, holds a welcoming ceremony for To Lam, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Vietnamese president, who is on a state visit to China, at the square in front of the east gate of the Great Hall of the People ahead of their talks in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 19, 2024. Xi held talks with Lam at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Monday. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)
Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, holds a welcoming ceremony for To Lam, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Vietnamese president, who is on a state visit to China, at the square in front of the east gate of the Great Hall of the People ahead of their talks in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 19, 2024. Xi held talks with Lam at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Monday. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)
Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, and To Lam, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Vietnamese president, who is on a state visit to China, have a brief conversation over tea in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 19, 2024. Xi held talks with Lam at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Monday. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)
Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, holds a welcoming ceremony for To Lam, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Vietnamese president, who is on a state visit to China, at the square in front of the east gate of the Great Hall of the People ahead of their talks in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 19, 2024. Xi held talks with Lam at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Monday. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)
|
Sources
2/ https://english.news.cn/20240819/83411c41ab164544aaf3b7f377f393b8/c.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Xi Jinping, Vietnamese President To Lam hold talks in Beijing
- Trump Shares Apparently Fake Photos of 'Swifties for Trump'
- PAWPRINTS: The Week Ahead in Ohio Athletics
- What is the huge earthquake that is said to have happened in Indonesia?
- Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan bids for Oxford University chancellorship
- A lost decade in culture
- Kadin welcomes Jokowi's cabinet reshuffle
- GDP growth is strong, but masks deep-seated structural problems in UK corporations | Larry Elliott
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Ukraine on August 23, Environment Ministry says: 'It will be an important visit'
- Ankara cannot advise Iran to be patient, region must act after Haniyeh's death, ambassador says
- Why Taiwan Is Watching U.S. Elections CloselyExBulletin
- Tennis News: Novak Djokovic calls for major change after drama in which Carlos Alcaraz apologizes for ugly act