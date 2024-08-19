Jailed Imran Khan applied to become new Oxford University chancellor from his cell





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has applied to become the new Chancellor of Oxford University from his prison cell.

Mr Khan was ousted from power in a vote of no confidence in parliament in April 2022.

In January, he was sentenced to 14 years in prison in Pakistan for corruption, a day after being sentenced to 10 years in prison for leaking state secrets. He was also banned from holding any public office for 10 years.

The convictions and sentences handed down against Mr Khan in January are the second and third since he was ousted from power, and come ahead of Pakistan's February 8 parliamentary elections.

The sentences are concurrent, meaning they are served at the same time.

On Sunday, his former adviser Sayed Z Bukhari announced that Mr Khan had applied to become the new chancellor of Oxford University.

He wrote on X: As per Imran Khan's instructions, his nomination form for the 2024 Oxford University Chancellor election has been submitted. We look forward to everyone's support for a historic campaign.

Despite his convictions and sentence, Mr Khan remains popular in Pakistan, where many of his supporters believe his January convictions were attempts to marginalise him ahead of a general election.

In February's elections, independent candidates affiliated with Mr Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party won the most seats despite the party's crackdown and ban.

The University of Oxford website states: The Chancellor is the titular head of the University and presides over several key ceremonies. In addition to these official duties, the Chancellor undertakes advocacy, advisory and fundraising work, acting as an ambassador for the University at various local, national and international events.

Former Oxford University Chancellor Lord Patten of Barnes retired on July 31 after 21 years in the role. He served as Governor of Hong Kong between 1992 and 1997, overseeing Hong Kong's return to China.

A new chancellor will be elected by online vote at the end of October.

The successful candidate will be announced in November.

The University of Oxford has been contacted for comment.

