Donald Trump shares AI-generated photos claiming he supports Taylor Swift





Even before this wildly unpredictable presidential campaign began, tech experts have issued dire warnings about the potential for artificial intelligence-manipulated images and videos to manipulate voters. That appears to be the case with some apparently fabricated images shared by three-time presidential hopeful Donald Trump on his Truth Social account on Sunday, August 18.

The twice-impeached Republican former president reposted a series of images whose authenticity could not be verified that appeared to show Taylor Swift fans, as well as the singer herself, joining his campaign. One showed six squares filled with smiling Swifties wearing “Swifties for Trump” T-shirts with the message “Swifties Turning to Trump After ISIS Foiled Taylor Swift Concert,” an apparent reference to the recently foiled plot to attack Swift’s three concerts in Vienna, since canceled, after a 19-year-old man radicalized by ISIS was discovered to have planned a mass event outside the singer’s Austrian concerts.

In another image purported to mirror the iconic “I Want You For US Army” recruiting poster, a user doctored an image of Swift in a red, white and blue patriotic suit and a star-spangled top hat with the message “Taylor wants you to vote for Donald Trump.” The other two images showed other images of what were allegedly Swift fans wearing pro-Trump attire.

As of press time, spokespeople for Swift and Trump had not responded to Billboard’s request for comment on the post, which also included Trump’s enthusiastic response to the alleged endorsement: “I agree!” According to The Daily Beast, the Swiftie images were first posted to X on Friday and Saturday by two popular far-right accounts, including one that allegedly mixed the AI-doctored images with a real image of a blonde woman wearing a “Swifties For Trump” T-shirt at a rally. The Sunday Times noted that one of the 25 Truth Social posts containing the doctored images that read “The Swifties for Trump movement is real!” was labeled “satire,” calling into question whether Trump, 78, realized he was reposting computer-generated images.

Swift has yet to endorse anyone in the 2024 presidential race between the doomed Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, whose nomination will be celebrated this week in Chicago at the Democratic National Convention. Harris was traded for President Joe Biden last month, and since her sudden rise to the top spot, polls have shown that the once-tied race that Trump — now the oldest candidate running for the White House — was winning in several key states has tilted slightly in Harris’ favor.

The singer has avoided political endorsements for most of her career, but after Trump was elected in 2016, she backed two Democratic candidates in the midterm elections in her home state of Tennessee, as well as Biden in 2020. She also lashed out at the former Apprentice host during the George Floyd protests in 2020, lambasting Trump's response to the unrest after earlier saying she was “completely blindsided” by his 2016 victory over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

“After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral supremacy before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts, the shootings start’???,” Swift wrote, referencing a comment Trump made that many took as a veiled threat to protesters who took to the streets across the country after the killing of unarmed Floyd, 46, by a Minneapolis police officer who knelt on his neck for nearly 10 minutes. “We will vote to oust you in November.”

Trump, who the Washington Post reported in 2021 had made nearly 31,000 false or misleading statements during his presidency — a rate of 21 statements per day — recently claimed that photos of a massive Harris/Walz rally in Detroit were generated by AI, a lie that was quickly debunked by photos and videos taken by reporters and attendees on the ground.

Check out the images of Taylor Swift AI below.

Lol, Trump posted a collage of AI-generated Taylor Swift fans wearing Swiftities for Trump T-shirts, and wrote I agree! as if it were real.

I mean… this is particularly pathetic, even for Trump. pic.twitter.com/GUVXQLqzYo

— Peter Henlein (@SwissWatchGuy) August 18, 2024

