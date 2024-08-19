



After 21 years in power, the economy remains a major challenge for Recep Tayyip Erdoan. Although he has pledged to bring the country's soaring inflation under control by the end of the year, end of the yearBoth voters and experts remain skeptical. Turkey is in the grip of a severe economic crisis marked by high inflation, currency depreciation and falling investor confidence. The Turkish lira has suffered multiple crashes in recent years, collapsing from 3.8 in USD in 2018 to 33.7 in 2024. While inflation in Türkiye has increased from 71% in June In July, the unemployment rate reached 61%, but it remains extremely high, making it almost impossible for many citizens to support themselves, as wages are delayed. More than half of the population survives on welfare. around 500 USD per month, and most retirees struggle to only $356. The crisis worsened as President Erdoğan tried to combat inflation by reduce interest rates in 2023, a move that contradicts the conventional wisdom that lowering interest rates generally worsens inflation. That theory quickly proved correct as inflation soared. Over the past five years, Turkey has seen a rapid turnover of central bank leaders, with no less than five They were all re-elected or resigned after opposing the interest rate cut. Finally acknowledging the failure of his low interest rate policy, Erdoan allowed the central bank to raise rates starting in May, reaching a peak of 65% in December. In June, the rate was lowered to 45%, but there is a widespread belief that even this the extreme level is insufficient to control Turkey's runaway inflation.

