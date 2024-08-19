Former President Donald Trump visits York





YORK, Pennsylvania —

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump visits the Susquehanna Valley on Monday.

The former president will speak at Precision Custom Components in York.

He will talk about the economy, according to his campaign.

If he returns to the White House, Trump has said he will end inflation, implement policies to help workers, make America the world's leading energy producer and transform the United States into a manufacturing superpower.

During a visit to Wilkes-Barre this weekend, Trump discussed the economic plan that his Democratic opponent just unveiled.

He linked Vice President Kamala Harris to the Biden administration's inflation problems and compared her latest proposal against price increases to measures taken in communist countries. Trump said a federal ban on food price hikes would lead to food shortages, rationing and hunger.

He asked her why she didn't work to address the price issue when she and Biden were sworn in in 2021.

“Kamala's first day was three and a half years ago. So why didn't she do it then?” Trump asked.

To address rising prices, Trump said he would sign an executive order on his first day as president, “directing every cabinet secretary and agency head to use every power we have to lower prices, but we're going to lower them in a capitalist way, not a communist way,” he said.

He predicted financial ruin for the country, and Pennsylvania in particular, if Harris wins, citing her past opposition to hydraulic fracturing, an oil and gas extraction process commonly used in the state.

Impacts on traffic

The City of York said Route 30 and Interstate 83 will be very congested, as they will be closed between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. and again between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Two streets in the city will be closed until approximately 5 p.m.:

Hartley Street between Gas Avenue and Linden AvenueManchester Street from Company Street to Park Street

