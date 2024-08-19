China, Vietnam sign 14 deals, from rail transport to crocodile trade – Economy





China and Vietnam signed 14 documents on cross-border railways and crocodile exports on Monday, after Chinese President Xi Jinping met with new Vietnamese leader To Lam in Beijing. Lam's visit to Beijing, her first overseas trip since taking power, signals a desire between the two communist neighbors to strengthen ties amid growing trade and investment despite occasional border disputes in the South China Sea. “China has always regarded Vietnam as a priority in its neighborhood diplomacy and supports Vietnam in adhering to the Party's leadership, choosing the socialist path suited to its national conditions, and deepening the cause of socialist reform and modernization,” Xi said at the meeting. “I believe our path will become wider as we move forward,” said Xi, who stressed the establishment of good working relations and personal friendship with Lam. Lam described bilateral relations as a “top priority in Vietnam's foreign policy” and called her trip to China “an affirmation of the importance the Vietnamese Party and government attach to their relations with China.” The two countries then signed documents on planning and feasibility studies for standardized railway routes, in what appears to be another step toward modernizing cross-border rail links, after preliminary agreements on the issue were signed in December during Xi's state visit to Hanoi. Every Monday With exclusive interviews and in-depth coverage of the region’s most pressing business issues, Prospects is the go-to source for staying ahead of Indonesia’s rapidly changing business landscape. to subscribe to our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. See more Newsletter In a lengthy joint statement in December, the two countries said they would work on cross-border rail connectivity, citing three rail projects, including one linking the mountainous Lao Cai region in northwest Vietnam to the port city of Haiphong and another potential linking Shenzhen, China, to Haiphong. Vietnamese officials said rail links would be a top priority at the top leaders' meeting. The two countries are linked by two railways running from southern China to Vietnam's industrial hub and capital, Hanoi, in the north, but Vietnam's infrastructure dates back to French colonial rule and has a different gauge to China's high-speed rail, forcing passengers and goods to swap trains at the border. Modernization of the Vietnamese side of the railways could boost trade and investment, as a growing number of Chinese manufacturers move some of their export-oriented operations to Vietnam amid trade tensions between China and the United States. Other documents signed included cooperation between central banks, media, health and quarantine and inspection of coconuts, crocodiles and durians. After the signing, Xi and Lam continued their discussions on important issues of common concern over a cup of tea in a “cordial and friendly atmosphere,” China's official Xinhua news agency said. Ms Lam arrived in China's southern province of Guangzhou on Sunday for a three-day visit that will include meetings with Chinese Premier Li Qiang and other senior Chinese officials. During his stay in Guangzhou, he visited some Chinese places where former President Ho Chi Minh carried out revolutionary activities. China and Vietnam established diplomatic ties in 1950 and established a comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation in 2008, which was jointly strengthened five years later to extend to more international and regional issues of common concern.

