Indonesian President Jokowi reshuffles his cabinet two months before his term ends, but critics question whether changes are necessary

TWO MONTHS BEFORE THE END OF JOKOWI'S MANDATE

Observers added that with the reshuffle taking place just two months before Mr Jokowi's term ends, the time frame is too short for the relevant ministers to be effective in their work.

This reshuffle is unnecessary. The government should focus on the remaining two months to maximize its achievements and performance, Mr. Agung said.

The Jokowi government said the reshuffle was aimed at smoothing the transition of power.

(The reshuffle) is necessary to prepare and support the transition of government so that it functions well, smoothly and efficiently, Presidential Special Staff Coordinator Ari Dwipayana was quoted as saying by Detik on Monday.

Mr Agung said it was possible that those appointed on Monday would continue to serve in Mr Prabowo's government. Hopefully, they would be in line with his policies. But if they are replaced again (in the Prabowo government), then this (reshuffle) would be unnecessary, Mr Agung said.

Mr Ray, however, said there was no guarantee that Mr Prabowo would stick to the appointments made by Mr Jokowi after he took office.

Prabowo is brave enough, when he disagrees he says it openly, Mr Ray said.

What will happen to the other PDI-P ministers?

There are still three PDI-P ministers in Mr Jokowi's cabinet, including the cabinet secretary, but observers suspect they will not be affected by further changes because their positions are not strategic, unlike the justice and human rights minister.

This is Jokowi's prerogative. But perhaps because Yasona made a fatal mistake, he was replaced. The position of Minister of Justice and Human Rights is a strategic position and all parties want to occupy this position because all their party affairs, including conflicts between them, will have to be resolved through the ministry, Ujang told CNA.

At the same time, keeping several PDI-P ministers in the government could also be part of Jokowi's strategy. The aim is for the PDIP to remain timid in opposition, without being able to disrupt the stability of the government, Ray said.

The PDI-P won the February parliamentary elections with 16.72 percent of the vote. The coalition parties supporting Mr Prabowo, Golkar (15.28 percent) and Gerindra (13.22 percent) came in second and third.

The PDI-P has not yet indicated whether it will join the ruling coalition or act as the opposition. The PDI-P's position will be determined at the party's congress next year.

The party, chaired by Megawati Soekarnoputri, the daughter of Indonesia's first president Soekarno, has yet to comment on the reshuffle.

Will the response be drastic or will they just watch? They could also withdraw all their ministers, Mr Agung said.

Mr Ray added that the changes could also encourage the PDI-P to become more critical of Mr Jokowi.

The PDI-P will be freer and will no longer have the embarrassment of criticizing Jokowi, Mr. Ray said.