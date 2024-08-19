Politics
Zelensky humiliated Putin, but what use is his buffer zone?
HIf Vladimir Putin's special military operation had gone as planned, Volodymyr Zelensky would have long since fled kyiv and would now be spending his days in exile, in the form of a rather pathetic character, living in a mansion provided by his former allies, for example in the English home counties.
Leading a powerless government in exile and occasionally having tea with his old friend Boris Johnson, he anxiously awaits the inevitable assassination attempt.
If the Russian invasion of February 2022 had achieved its fanciful goals, Ukraine would now be happily united with the Russian Federation, its people having warmly welcomed the Russian soldiers who expelled the Nazis who ruled their country. The people of kyiv would gather at the annual Victory Parade presided over by their beloved savior, President Putin.
It must be said that things did not quite turn out like that.
So, far from being a resurrected Peter the Great or Joseph Stalin, who would have restored Russia’s imperial pomp and pride, Putin finds himself outmatched and eclipsed by his upstart counterpart. Indeed, the audacious Ukrainian counterattack against Russia itself means that Putin is the first Russian leader since 1941 to suffer a foreign invasion. And, like the German blitzkrieg of that time, this Ukrainian lightning offensive benefits from the element of surprise and the advantage of superior technology and tactics.
The Russians were caught off guard, either because they refused to believe the information they had gathered about an imminent military attack (as in 1941), or, more likely, because their espionage activities in Ukraine were so weak that they did not know what was going to happen to them. In any case, their advance in eastern Ukraine, which had been proceeding at a snail's pace, was interrupted, the Russian people suffered psychological trauma, and Putin was ridiculed.
His people may still support him, but he must ask himself why he is losing yet another war after Afghanistan, the Cold War and the collapse of the Warsaw Pact and the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics. The situation is not as chaotic and grim as it was when Mikhail Gorbachev left power or Boris Yeltsin handed over power to Putin; but the pressures of a war economy, Western sanctions and rampant inflation are taking their toll.
Today, Russia can no longer control its own borders, and the people know it.
This is not what Putin is supposed to do. All his scary statements about any attack on Russia being followed by a thermonuclear apocalypse have been proven to be a bluff. His intercontinental ballistic missiles are useless.
Today, with the greatest skill, it is Zelensky who sets the territorial conditions. Wisely, he declares that he does not want to annex or occupy sovereign Russian territory. Instead, he wants to establish in Kursk (and perhaps in other border regions) what is called a buffer zone.
The definition is vague, but it could be a demilitarized zone, such that Russia could not easily invade or threaten its neighbors, and from which it could not easily launch missile and drone attacks. It would be almost a neutral zone, without Ukrainian or Russian forces, but not quite sovereign.
Thinking out loud, Zelensky might propose, for example, a similar arrangement of his own, or even a promise for Ukraine not to join NATO, the hoax Russia used to justify its invasion (propaganda eagerly spread by the likes of Nigel Farage and Donald Trump).
In its own way, the Kursk buffer zone would resemble the demilitarized zone and its environs on the Korean Peninsula, but it would not be (ironically) as heavily fortified and tense. It could also be seen, with Ukrainian guarantees regarding NATO, as a more formal buffer state between the alliance and Russia.
This status would be similar to that enjoyed until recently by Finland, before Russian aggression and Putin's incompetence propelled it, along with neutral Sweden, into NATO. Older examples include the former Yugoslavia and Afghanistan, when it served as a buffer between the Russian and British empires in India.
Of course, all this raises huge existential questions about Ukraine’s ability to regain its territorial integrity. In truth, it seems unlikely that Ukraine will retake Crimea or Donbass and Luhansk in the east, but it is time for the West to redouble its efforts and give Kiev the weapons it needs to reclaim as much as it can.
If the ultimate catastrophe of a second Trump presidency does occur, Ukraine’s best bet is to change the facts on the ground in anticipation of a White House-Kremlin-imposed armistice line that will likely turn out to be a de facto border (as it was at the end of the Korean War). Zelensky may not be able to win this war, but neither will Putin, and there is no reason to let him gain ground simply because the West fears that long-range missiles will be used on Russian soil. We have seen how futile Putin’s threats are.
Zelensky and his people continue to deserve the West’s support. His foray into Kursk shows exactly why he is the best hope for peace in the region.
