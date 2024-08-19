Narendra Modi to meet Volodymyr Zelensky in Ukraine after Russia trip





Really support

independent journalism Learn more Close Our mission is to provide unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds governments accountable and reveals the truth. Whether it's $5 or $50, every contribution counts. Support us to deliver agenda-free journalism. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make his first visit to Ukraine later this week, the Ministry of External Affairs confirmed on Monday. He will likely visit kyiv between August 21 and 23, about a month after meeting Vladimir Putin in Moscow. Mr Modi will hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. They had earlier met on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Japan in May and discussed trade and developing bilateral relations. They have also spoken on the phone several times since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. Mr Modi is also likely to visit Poland, the external affairs ministry said. The visit to Ukraine is aimed at reassuring India's Western partners, who were apparently not very happy with Mr Modi's visit to Moscow on July 8-9. Mr Zelensky said at the time, without naming Mr Modi, that it was a huge disappointment and a devastating blow to peace efforts to see the leader of the world's largest democracy embrace the world's bloodiest criminal in Moscow on such a day. Mr Modi's visit coincided with a series of daytime Russian attacks across Ukraine that killed 41 people and wounded more than 150. New Delhi has adopted a carefully balanced policy on the war in Ukraine, neither criticizing nor condoning it, and has sought to increase its trade ties with Russia while strengthening its ties with the West. The Indian leader, however, offered some veiled criticism of what is happening in Ukraine at the end of his meeting with Mr Putin. Whether it is war, conflict or terrorist attacks, everyone who believes in humanity suffers when there is loss of life, Mr Modi said. But when innocent children are murdered, when we see them dying, it is heartbreaking. That pain is immense. He reiterated New Delhi's position that Moscow and kyiv must end the war through diplomatic means. He added that solutions are not possible on the battlefield. The South Asian country has offered to support measures aimed at resolving the conflict peacefully. Mr Modi's upcoming visit to one of India's oldest allies is aimed at improving bilateral trade and cooperation in areas ranging from nuclear energy to medicine, officials said. India has traditionally maintained close economic and defence ties with Moscow and has purchased large quantities of oil from Russia despite Western sanctions, saying it had to secure its own interests first. kyiv, meanwhile, has asked New Delhi to help rebuild its economy, with Ukrainian officials inviting Indian companies to invest at a business summit in January.

