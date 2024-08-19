Prosecutors defer to judge to delay Trump's sentencing in hush-money case





Manhattan district attorneys said Monday they will defer to a judge over former President Donald Trump's attempt to delay his sentencing on a charge of falsifying business records until after the election.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled for September 18, two days after New York state Judge Juan Merchan is expected to rule on Trump's motion to vacate his conviction in May in light of the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on presidential immunity in a separate case.

Prosecutors said they would “refer to the court on the appropriate post-trial schedule that would allow sufficient time to rule on the defendants' CPL 330.30 motion while imposing sentence 'without unreasonable delay,'” referring to Trump's motion to vacate the verdict.

They note that Trump's request concerns questions of evidence, not immunity from prosecution, and that the Supreme Court has not addressed the issue of whether evidentiary rulings that touch on immunity are immediately appealable.

They also noted that the logistical and security measures the court would have to take to prepare for Trump's sentencing could be upended if, as Trump has suggested, he seeks appellate intervention immediately after Merchan's Sept. 16 ruling on the motion to overturn the verdict.

Trump's lawyers filed a letter last week arguing that the existing schedule would not give them enough time to properly pursue a pre-sentencing appeal if Merchan denies Trump's motion to dismiss.

“A single business day is an unreasonably short period of time,” Trump lawyers Todd Blanche and Emil Bove said. “There is no reason to continue to rush.”

Trump was convicted of 34 counts of falsifying business records related to a payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels late in the 2016 presidential campaign, the first time a former president had been convicted of a crime.

The verdict was originally scheduled for July 11, but Merchan postponed that hearing until September at Trump’s request. His lawyers had argued they needed time to present their arguments that the Supreme Court’s July 1 ruling on presidential immunity in Trump’s election interference case should overturn his New York conviction.

Trump’s team argues that the immunity ruling means Manhattan prosecutors should not have been allowed to present evidence of his “official acts” at trial, including testimony from former White House aide Hope Hicks describing a conversation she had with Trump while he was president. Prosecutors maintain that the Supreme Court ruling had no impact on the evidence they presented at trial, which focused on Trump’s personal conduct.

If Merchan agrees to another delay, it would be a major victory for Trump, who has faced four criminal trials this year. A federal judge in Florida dismissed the classified documents case against him in July, the Supreme Court’s ruling on presidential immunity delayed the federal election interference trial by months, and the Georgia election interference case is being postponed until at least December as Trump appeals a judge’s decision not to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ office from the case.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/prosecutors-trump-sentencing-delay-hush-money-election-rcna166813 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos