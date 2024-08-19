Indonesian Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources – Media Center – News Archive





President Jokowi Inaugurates Bahlil Lahadalia as Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Monday August 19, 2024 – Read 378 times MINISTRY OF ENERGY AND MINERAL RESOURCES REPUBLIC OF INDONESIA PRESS RELEASE NUMBER: 456.Pers/04/SJI/2024 Date: August 19, 2024

President Jokowi Inaugurates Bahlil Lahadalia as Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources By Decree of the President of the Republic of Indonesia Number 92/P of 2024 concerning the dismissal and appointment of State Ministers of the Advanced Indonesian Cabinet for the period 2019-2024, the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo at the State Palace in Jakarta, inaugurated Bahlil Lahadalia as Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) for the remaining term of his term for the period 2019-2024, replacing Arifin Tasrif. In addition to the appointment of the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, through the same decree, the President also appointed two other ministers, namely Supratman Andi Agtas as Minister of Law and Human Rights and Rosan Perkasa Roeslani as Minister of Investment/Head of the Investment Coordinating Board. On this occasion, President Jokowi swore in the appointed ministers. “That I will be faithful to the 1945 Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia and implement all statutory regulations as directly as possible in the interest of my service to the nation and the state. That I, in carrying out the duties of my position, will uphold the ethics of office, working to the best of my ability. “Well, with a full sense of responsibility,” the President said while dictating the oath of office at the State Palace in Jakarta, Monday (19/8). The inauguration ended with congratulations from President Joko Widodo, followed by the guests present. Also present at the event were Vice President Ma'ruf Amin, Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Hadi Tjahjanto, Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture Muhadjir Effendy, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, State Minister, State Secretary Pratikno, and Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung. Bahlil Lahadalia profile Bahlil Rahadalia is currently the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM). Previously, Minister Bahlil was the Minister of Investment/Head of the Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) for the period 2019-2024. Bahlil's leadership experience began when he was a student as the Chairman of the Council until he became the Chairman of the Student Senate of STIE Port Numbay in Jayapura, Papua and in 2002-2004, Bahlil became the General Treasurer of the Islamic Students Association (HMI) of PB. Furthermore, from 2008 to 2011, Bahlil became the Chairman of the BPD Indonesian Young Entrepreneurs Association (HIPMI) in Papua Province, followed in 2014 as the Head of Infrastructure and Real Estate Division of Central HIPMI BPP until he finally became the Chairman of HIPMI for the 2015-2019 period. Bahlil, born in Banda, Maluku on August 7, 1976, after completing his undergraduate studies, pursued the master's program in economics at Cendrawasih University and is currently completing a doctoral program at the University of Indonesia. (SF) Head of the Office of Communication, Public Information and Cooperation Agus Cahyono Adi Share this!

