Trump Shares Apparently Fake Photos of Taylor Swift; Taylor Swift Fans Are Furious





However, several images, including one of Swift dressed as Uncle Sam with the text “Taylor wants you to vote for Donald Trump,” appear to have been generated by AI. Several images showing rows of fans wearing “Swifties for Trump” T-shirts also display typical AI markers.

Swift has not endorsed either major presidential candidate, but she has previously supported the Biden-Harris campaign and accused Trump of “fanning the fires of white supremacy and racism.”

Although one image appears to be a real photo of Trump supporter Jenna Piwowarczyk, Swift's fans aren't happy with the suspicious AI images.

“Swifties, let’s bring this to Taylor’s attention,” one X user said. “This is disgusting. We know Taylor does not support Trump or the use of AI to spread misinformation using her image. She needs to get her legal team to act ASAP.”

Swifties – let’s bring this to Taylor’s attention. This is disgusting. We know Taylor does not support Trump or the use of AI to spread misinformation using her image. She needs to get her legal team to act ASAP. pic.twitter.com/P9HhtQ84MC

hunty (@huntys_pov) August 18, 2024

Others also encouraged the singer to take legal action against Trump for possibly using her image without permission.

AI-generated content has flooded the internet since free tools like DALL-E, Midjourney, and Stable Diffusion became available.

Fake images of other prominent figures have gone viral, misleading many social media users and raising concerns that AI-generated images could influence voters.

Earlier this year, the BBC discovered that some Trump supporters had created and shared deepfakes of black voters to encourage them to vote Republican.

In response to Trump's Truth Social post about Swift, one user said, “She would NEVER support you. You're talking about the queen of childless pussy. That girlfriend has her own army.”

“I hope this inspires Taylor Swift to openly support Harris. You don’t mess with Swifties,” another X user posted.

An endorsement from Swift, whose adult fan base in the United States is estimated to be nearly as large as the 2020 presidential vote, could significantly boost either campaign. Swift’s fans are also known for their fierce loyalty, and the organization is unlikely to go after them.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

