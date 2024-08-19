Xi Jinping stresses that “Vietnam will always be a priority for China”





Xi Jinping stressed the high priority that Beijing and Hanoi attach to their bilateral relations and the strategic nature of the ties between the two countries. Photo: @CHNSpokesperson

August 19, 2024 Time: 04:28

The Chinese leader stressed that his country supports maintaining Vietnam's socialist system under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam. Chinese President Xi Jinping met with his Vietnamese counterpart To Lam on Monday, reassuring that China will always consider Vietnam as a priority in its foreign policy, stressing the importance of maintaining the tradition of friendship and cooperation between the two countries. THERE IS A TAMBIN: Vietnamese president begins three-day official visit to China Xi stressed that our commitment to socialism and friendship between our nations will make our path increasingly broad and solid, while emphasizing that China supports its neighbor in maintaining its socialist system under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam. The Chinese leader stressed the significance of this fact as an example of the high priority the two countries attach to their bilateral relations and the strategic nature of the Beijing-Hani ties, also saying that the two countries should jointly promote the development of the cause of China's socialism in the world. President Xi Jinping held a welcoming ceremony for General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President T Lm, who is on a state visit to China. pic.twitter.com/4CnptJJEZL – Hua Chunying (@SpokespersonCHN) August 19, 2024 Vietnam's president arrived in China on Sunday for an official visit that will last until next Tuesday, his first overseas trip since he was elected by Party Central Committee members in Hani in early August as general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, the most powerful position in his country. President Xi Jinping held talks with General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President T Lm. President Xi stressed that Comrade T. Lms' visit to China was his first overseas trip after becoming full general secretary. pic.twitter.com/PPQnbG3eyO — Hua Chunying (@SpokespersonCHN) August 19, 2024 On the diplomatic front, Vietnam has hosted Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Joe Biden and the Chinese leader in less than a year, who visited the country in September and December respectively. To Lam's visit to Beijing illustrates his bamboo diplomacy, characterized by flexibility and refusal to align with any particular bloc. To Lam's visit to Beijing illustrates his bamboo diplomacy, characterized by flexibility and refusal to align with any particular bloc. China and Vietnam share a border of nearly 1,300 km and strong economic ties, with bilateral trade expected to reach $175.6 billion by 2022. Author: teleSUR – rzr – SH Source: CGTN – RT

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telesurtv.net/xi-jinping-subraya-que-vietnam-siempre-sera-prioritario-para-china/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos