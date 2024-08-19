Turkey Spent TL 1.1 Billion to Protect Erdoan in First Half of 2024





Turkey's Presidential Security Department, which is responsible for protecting President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, his family and residences, spent more than 1.1 billion Turkish lira ($33.5 million) in the first six months of 2024, Birgn daily reported, citing official data. According to data from Turkey's General Directorate of Security (EGM), affiliated with the Interior Ministry, the report said Erdoan's security spending in the first half of this year, TL 1.133 billion, was roughly equivalent to the monthly pensions of 90,000 retirees in Turkey, compared to the lowest pension, which is TL 12,500 ($370). The Presidential Security Department's expenditures for the January-July 2024 period exceeded its total expenditures for the whole of 2023, which amounted to TL 1 billion ($29.6 million). Departmental spending increased from TL 262 million ($7.7 million) in 2020 to TL 306 million ($9 million) in 2021, TL 526 million ($15.5 million) in 2022 and TL 1 billion ($29.6 million) in 2023, according to Birgn. Erdoan's large security detail, which traveled with him in a convoy of more than 10 vehicles, was criticized for its extravagance due to the use of a number of luxury cars and for making Erdoan, who was called the people's man in campaign slogans, inaccessible to the people. The exact number of security personnel guarding President Erdoğan and the presidential compound has not been disclosed for years, with questions from lawmakers remaining unanswered. The announcement of the spending comes amid economic stress for many Turkish citizens. According to the results of a SONAR survey conducted in July, when asked what they considered the country's most important problem, 59.3 percent of respondents cited the economic situation, with its high inflation rate and the cost of living. Turkey's poor and middle-income families have been hit hardest by an economic crisis that saw the official annual inflation rate hit a record high of 85% in October 2022. The rate has since fallen as prices fluctuate. According to official data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat), the annual inflation rate stood at 61.78% in July, but ENAG, an independent group of economists, disputed TurkStat's data and said that the annual inflation was much higher than TurkStat reported, standing at 100.88% in July. The country's high cost of living makes it difficult for millions of people to buy even basic necessities and pay their rent and bills. Finance Minister Mehmet Imekseidin sent a circular to all public bodies last year, asking them to reassess all expenditures except earthquake-related spending, adding that the cost-cutting measures will be strictly implemented. The circular reminded recipients of a presidential warningcirculardated June 30, 2021 which stressed the need to reduce expenditures of public institutions, reduce bureaucratic procedures and use public resources efficiently, economically and effectively. Did you like it? Take a second to support Turkish Minute on Patreon!

