Donald Trump's chances of winning California, according to polls





Last week, Donald Trump's lawyer Alina Habba posted a video on TikTok in which she claimed that Californians she spoke to were “fed up with Governor Gavin Newsom's very liberal policies” before concluding: “Let's bring California back, guys.”

However, recent polls show that Republicans have a daunting task if they are to win the Golden State for Trump in November, with two recent polls putting him 25 and 26 points respectively behind Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democrat's presumptive 2024 presidential nominee.

Since Harris, a California native, replaced President Joe Biden as the expected 2024 Democratic nominee in July, Trump has slipped in the polls, with more than a dozen polls giving the vice president the edge.

At a press conference on August 15, Trump targeted Harris over her tenure as California attorney general, saying she had “destroyed San Francisco” and would “do the same thing to our country” if elected to the White House.

In a TikTok video posted on August 15, Habba, who has become a prominent Trump media advocate, said: “I’m in the great city of Los Angeles and although the state is pretty liberal, I look around and talk to some of the drivers and people I’ve met and they all say they’re tired of Gavin Newsom’s very liberal policies with the migrants coming in taking their jobs, ruining their streets and creating a dangerous environment. So let’s turn California around, guys.”

A poll of 3,765 likely voters in California conducted between July 31 and Aug. 11 by the University of California, Berkeley, and co-sponsored by the Los Angeles Times, found Harris leading Trump by 25 points, with 59 percent of the vote to 34 percent.

Harris' lead over Trump was 7 points larger than Biden's lead with the university in a previous poll conducted before the president announced he was dropping out of the 2024 presidential race on July 21.

Separately, Capitol Weekly surveyed 1,904 likely California voters between July 25 and 27. They found that Harris had a 24-point lead over Trump, with 59 percent of the vote to the Republican nominee’s 35 percent. The survey also found that 5 percent of likely voters in the state would vote for independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr., while 2 percent would support Green Party candidate Jill Stein.

Donald Trump (left) and Kamala Harris (right). Kamala Harris has an overwhelming lead over Trump in California, according to a recent poll. Donald Trump (left) and Kamala Harris (right). Kamala Harris has an overwhelming lead over Trump in California, according to a recent poll. Michael M. Santiago/Anna Moneymaker/GETTY

Earlier polls showed Trump on the verge of losing California even before Harris replaced Biden as the presumptive Democratic nominee. A Capitol Weekly poll of 1,044 likely voters conducted July 12-14 gave Harris 54 percent of the vote, 21 points ahead of the second-place Republican candidate.

A Public Policy Institute of California poll of 1,261 likely voters in the state, conducted between June 24 and July 2, put Biden ahead of Trump with 55% of the vote to 30%.

Newsweek reached out to representatives of the Trump and Harris 2024 presidential campaigns for comment via email outside of regular business hours Monday.

A recent poll conducted by Siena College for The New York Times found a 35-point gender gap in support for Harris and Trump. The Democratic candidate has a 21-point lead among women, while her Republican rival leads men by 14 points. If elected, Harris would become the first female president in U.S. history.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trumps-chances-winning-california-according-polls-1941010 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos