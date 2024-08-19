Boris Johnson is back and ready to unleash chaos

What's different about this book is the place it might take in Boris Johnson's efforts to define himself after Downing Street (Photo: Les Kasyanov/Global via Getty)

The title of Boris Johnson's upcoming memoir Unleashed The question is when exactly was he last kept on a leash. As leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister, he was a law unto himself. It was this quality that brought him election victory and then brought him down.

Perhaps Johnson felt constrained during his two unhappy years as Foreign Secretary, when Theresa May shrewdly loaded him with heavy tasks and sent him abroad, but I doubt that this book is much about that.

Either way, the message is pretty clear: if you thought he was moody, disruptive and provocative, then you ain’t seen nothing yet. His party will no doubt be wary of exactly what an unleashed Boris will entail, especially since the book’s release date and accompanying publicity are set for early October.

The book itself, public appearances and (presumably) newspaper serialization will come right after the key beauty parade of the other four. Conservative Party leadership candidates at Birmingham conferenceand will continue in the next round in which MPs will reduce the number of potential candidates to the final two.

In other words, BoJo will be released at the most sensitive and crucial moment in the Conservative Party’s efforts to revive and reestablish itself. The morons plotting to visit a china shop this fall had better not bother, because they risk being severely overshadowed.

I know a bit about political publishing; our company includes one of the largest nonfiction publishers in the country, Biteback. So let me go over what is normal and what is not. It is common for former politicians to make waves in their party. Normally, you would publish a book like this on the first day of the relevant conference, but for maximum effect, a leadership election happened to provide an even juicier opportunity.

Johnson is also entitled to sow confusion and distress among his former colleagues in exchange for headlines and sales. That’s the game: no one sells copies by avoiding controversy, avoiding salacious details and remaining blandly neutral. I expect we’ll see some snitching, gossip, indiscretions and a good dose of score-settling. That’s what books like this are for, and for all his faults, Boris has always understood what readers want from him.

So yes, it will worry and then annoy his party. Yes, it will spill some dirt and betray some confidences. Yes, it will titillate and offend, and probably push the boundaries of the official codes governing this kind of story. And no, it will not change what you thought of the author beforehand.

So far, so good. What is different about this book is the place it might take in Boris Johnson’s efforts to define himself after Downing Street. Every prime minister has a choice to make about the role he takes on and the tone he adopts after leaving office.

There is a fairly limited range of approaches. Some are calm and conscientious, like Theresa May serving her sentence on the back benches. Others can rise above it, stooping to intervene on issues you care about, like Gordon Brown on the Union or John Major on Brexit. Some rage shamefully against the injustice of their own failure, as did Ted Heath in his incredible decades-long sulking.

The most successful politicians often struggle to find their place. Think of Margaret Thatcher, the warrior without a fight, in her twilight years, or Tony Blair, the sun-kissed billionaire consultant. Even they have had to choose a life after politics, however unsatisfying it may seem to them.

But Boris Johnson, who has just turned 60, does not seem to appreciate these retirement options.

Given what we know about him so far, what reason do we have to think or imagine that the path he chooses will be a well-trodden path, much less a silent path that lets the world pass by without speaking of him?

I suspect that terms like “elder statesman” or “former prime minister” sound like has-beens to Johnson. Instead, we should expect to see a Dr Who-like effort to regenerate himself into a new edition of Boris. Someone with more to say about what is happening now and what is coming next, not just an argument to justify the past or a first draft of his own history. That will mean leaving the door open for a comeback.

Johnson thrived as Mayor of London, as a Prince above water, the willing focus of all the frustrations and illusory projections of Tories frustrated by the practical compromises of Cameron and Osborne. It was a role he played well, titillating and playing with the media to attract maximum attention with limited accountability.

I think he will now remake himself as a former and future king. Whether or not he wants to resume the duties and responsibilities of high office (he has of course resigned from his duties and responsibilities, even as a simple member of parliament), he would hardly discourage speculation that, if necessary, he might return. Speculation, after all, is free, valuable and keeps you in the race.

That's the other notable element about the timing of Johnson's memoir: It will come in the midst of Trump's comeback efforts in the United States, inevitably sparking comparisons and speculation.

In other words, the Conservatives should worry less about Johnson casting a shadow over their leadership contest, which is inevitable and predictable. They should instead be wondering whether he intends to cast a shadow over the winner’s entire term. That would be a much bigger problem.