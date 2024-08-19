I'm prettier than Kamala: Why Donald Trump is so rattled by his rivals Time magazine cover | Kamala Harris





Name: Kamala Harris cover by Time Magazine.

Age: Posted last week.

Appearance: Well, that is the question.

Wait, what's the question? Does the magazine's portrait of Kamala Harris make her look like the most beautiful actress who ever lived?

Huh? Who is it? We don't know, but it could be Sophia Loren, or maybe Elizabeth Taylor.

I looked at the picture, and no, it doesn't look like any of them. She looks perfectly beautiful, but she definitely looks like Kamala Harris. Why? Because that's what Donald Trump said about the illustration: it makes Harris look like Loren or Taylor. He also said the drawing looks like our great First Lady Melania.

Only in the sense that it depicts a human woman. So what's going on? Trump seems angry because he finds the photo too flattering. It touched him so much that he's mentioned it four times since it was posted.

Delicious. Tell me more. He made this statement about Melania in his interview with Elon Musk last Monday (ending, oddly, with “She’s a beautiful woman, so let’s leave it at that”). Then, at a rally on Wednesday, he said he wanted to use the cover artist himself, because he liked her so much. At a press conference on Thursday, he called the decision to use an illustration “crazy.” And then, on Saturday, he brought up the Sophia Loren affair at another rally.

Phew. Actually, it got worse after the Loren thing: I say I'm way better looking than her. Way better. Way better. I'm a better looking person than Kamala, he added.

The repetition makes it all the more convincing. The fact is, Trump is notoriously obsessed with Time covers. He falsely claimed to be the most frequent cover star (that was Richard Nixon). He also hung fake Time covers with pictures of himself swinging his golf clubs. So this hits him right where it hurts: in Time-related vanity.

The right-wing media has been complaining about the overly complimentary coverage of Harris lately. Is it possible that Trump is right about this photo? No. It actually appears to be based very closely on a recent photo. New York Magazine did some investigative work, and Neil Jamieson’s photo illustration indicates that it was drawn fairly accurately from a July 22 photograph taken by Andrew Harnik for Getty Images.

I just looked again and the text under the graphic says: Her moment. Are Trump’s rants really about insecurity about Harris breaking fundraising records, winning over the TikTok generation, and leading national polls? No. It’s definitely about her being prettier than him in his favorite post.

Say: she's a beautiful woman, so let's stop there.

Don't say: Time coverage is a kid.

